CookieYes / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CookieYes Earns Built for Shopify Badge for Its Cookie Consent App

28.10.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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The badge confirms the app meets Shopify's highest quality standards for performance, design, and integration. All essential compliance features are free for Shopify merchants. MILTON KEYNES, England, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CookieYes, the consent management platform trusted by over 2 million websites, has earned Shopify's Built for Shopify badge for its cookie consent app, awarded on 9 October 2026. All essential features, including advanced ones, are free for Shopify merchants within fair usage limits.



Since updating its Shopify app on 23 September, daily installs have risen 59%. To date, more than 8,600 Shopify stores have installed CookieYes. Shopify awards the Built for Shopify badge to apps that meet its highest standards for performance, design, and integration, including storefront speed and ease of use. For online stores, managing cookie consent becomes more complex as new apps, advertising pixels, and analytics tools introduce trackers, and requirements differ across markets under laws such as the GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD. CookieYes addresses these challenges through one app. Merchants can install CookieYes from the Shopify App Store, select their target regions, customise the consent banner, and activate it through Shopify's theme editor, without coding or a separate dashboard. The app offers automated cookie scanning, scheduled rescans, automatic script blocking, and consent logs. Its geo-targeted banners support GDPR opt-in requirements in Europe and opt-out controls in applicable US states, with customisation and support for over 40 languages. "More Shopify merchants are selling across borders, and each new market brings its own consent rules," said Anvar T.K., CEO of CookieYes. "Our job as a recognised consent management platform is to make those requirements easier to manage. Built for Shopify is a welcome nod to that work from Shopify." CookieYes supports Google Consent Mode v2 and IAB TCF 2.4. To install CookieYes, visit . About CookieYes CookieYes is a consent management platform that helps over 2 million websites comply with privacy laws such as the GDPR and CCPA. It offers automated cookie scanning, customisable consent banners, geo-targeting, consent logging, and integrations for WordPress, Shopify, and other platforms. A certified Gold-tier Google CMP Partner, CookieYes is used by businesses including Ahrefs, Toyota, KFC, Domino's, and Forbes. Website: cookieyes







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