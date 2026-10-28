JD(U)'S Neeraj Kumar Retains Patna Graduate MLC Seat, Launches Fierce Attack On Anant Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) In the most high-profile contest of the Bihar Legislative Council elections, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar successfully retained the Patna Graduate MLC seat, triggering widespread celebrations among supporters after an intense, round-the-clock counting process.

Immediately following confirmation of his victory, Neeraj Kumar launched a sharp verbal assault on his arch-rival and Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who had aggressively campaigned against him in this election for the Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh.

Speaking from his vehicle amid cheering crowds, Neeraj delivered a taunting jab in the local Magahi dialect: "Kahan hai re Gunjan, le ja mithaiya! (Where are you, Gunjan? Take these sweets!)."

The remark targeted both Anant Singh and singer Gunjan Singh, a prominent supporter of the Mokama legislator.

The high-stakes election had turned into a matter of personal prestige for Neeraj Kumar.

Anant Singh had openly vowed to defeat him, backing 'Jan Suraaj' supported candidate Dr. Anuj Singh, an action that led to Singh's expulsion from the JD(U).

A loss would have severely damaged Neeraj's standing within state politics.

However, the Opposition's efforts proved insufficient, as Anuj Singh was relegated to a distant third-place finish, while the RJD candidate obtained second position.

Attributing his election success to the senior NDA leadership, including Nitish Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Samrat Choudhary, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan, he stated that grander victory celebrations were still to come.

He noted that despite immense mental pressure and relentless challenges from rivals, his supporters' trust remained intact.

Taking another jab at his opponents' premature victory claims, he quipped, "Ae Sanjit, ee ka bol hai re? (Hey Sanjit, what is this they are saying?)".

Political observers view the outcome as a major blow to Anant Singh's formidable influence in the region.

Known for treating political rivalries as matters of personal honour, the Mokama strongman saw his backed candidate collapse into third place while his primary target emerged victorious, reshaping power dynamics within the constituency.