From Booking Confirmation To Boarding: How Redbus 'Track My Bus' Helps

For most bus travellers, the hardest part of the trip is not the journey itself. It is the wait at the boarding point.

A passenger reaches the stop at 9:30 PM for a 10 PM bus and has no idea if the bus is five minutes away or forty. They call the operator; the line is busy, and they keep watching every bus that turns the corner.

Track My Bus, a feature on redBus, is meant to remove this guesswork. It shows the live location of the bus on a map, along with the expected arrival time at the boarding point. Here is how it works at each stage of the trip.

At the Time of Booking

Not every bus has tracking. Buses that support it carry a small target icon on the search results page, so passengers can spot them while choosing a bus.

On the mobile app, passengers can also add the phone number of a family member or friend. This person will get the same tracking details as the passenger.

This is useful for students travelling alone, older parents going to visit family, or anyone taking a late-night bus to a new city.

30 Minutes before the Journey

About half an hour before departure, the passenger receives the bus number and a tracking link. The contact added during the bus booking also receives this information.

The bus number matters more than people think. At busy pickup points like Kalasipalya in Bengaluru or Kashmere Gate in Delhi, several buses with similar names often line up. Knowing the exact number saves a lot of running around.

Getting to the Boarding Point

Plans do not always go as expected. A passenger may be stuck in traffic or may have left home earlier than needed.

The app shows which boarding point is closest to the passenger's current location. It also shows the estimated time the bus will reach that stop. If the passenger is running late, they may still be able to catch the bus at the next point on the route.

If the bus is delayed, the operator can share the update, and it reaches the passenger straight away. There is no need to keep calling the operator to ask where the bus is.

While on the Road

Long bus routes often pass through areas with weak mobile signals. Calls drop, messages do not go through, and family members back home start to worry.

With Track My Bus, family members can open the tracking link and see where the bus is on the live map. They do not need to call the passenger every hour to check.

For someone travelling overnight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, this feature means parents can simply check the map instead of staying awake for updates.

Reaching the Destination

Getting off at the right place can be tricky, especially in a city the passenger does not know well. Drop points are often a list of names that mean nothing to a first-time visitor.

The app can suggest which drop-off point is best for the passenger. Once they confirm it, they get an alert when it is time to get off. This is especially useful on night journeys, when many passengers are asleep as the bus enters the city.

The person coming to pick them up can track the bus too. They can see where it has reached and leave home at the right time, instead of waiting at the stop or arriving late.

Things Passengers Should Keep in Mind

The feature works only on buses where the operator has enabled it. Passengers who want tracking should look for the icon before booking.

It works best on the latest version of the redBus mobile app. Keeping the app updated helps make sure all the tracking options show up.

The tracking link is sent about 30 minutes before the journey, not at the time of booking. Passengers who do not see it should check their SMS and app notifications before heading out.

A Small Feature That Changes the Wait

Most of the stress in bus travel comes from not knowing. Not knowing whether the bus has left, is late, or the passenger is at the right spot.

Track My Bus answers these questions on the passenger's phone. For anyone planning their next bus booking, picking a bus with the tracking icon is a simple way to make the trip easier for themselves and the people waiting for them.

The feature is available on eligible buses booked through redBus, which offers bus ticket booking across major routes in India via its website and mobile apps.