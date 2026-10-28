Yemen Army Claims 1,382 Strikes on Houthis in Taiz Offensive
(MENAFN) Yemen’s armed forces said late Tuesday they hit the Houthi group with 1,382 strikes “in recent hours,” calling the attacks “precise and direct.” Army spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili announced the figures on the US social media platform X. The military claims the offensive killed or disabled roughly 440 Houthi fighters and commanders and won fresh ground in Taiz governorate in the southwest.
Writing on X, al-Nuzaili said the forces had “neutralized” the Houthi personnel, a term the army used in its account of the operations.
The strikes hit “field command centers, fortifications, sources of fire, troop concentrations and reserves as well as reinforcements, transport and supply assets belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia,” al-Nuzaili said.
Taiz front: Army units and Popular Resistance forces, backed by warplanes, launched coordinated air and ground attacks across Taiz using a range of tactical methods, al-Nuzaili said. He said the assault defeated Houthi efforts to recapture lost positions, pushed government lines forward and tightened fire control over several strategic positions and highlands. Fighting between the army and the Houthis in Taiz has raged for weeks, leaving hundreds dead and wounded on both sides.
On the Bab al-Mandab, Dhubab and Al-Mudhariba fronts, army forces repelled Houthi infiltration attempts and struck the group’s reinforcements and military vehicles, he said.
Push toward Sanaa: Al-Nuzaili said offensive operations also continued along the northern and northwestern approaches to the capital, Sanaa, and on the eastern front, with armored vehicles, artillery and drones in support. According to the statement, the strikes targeted Houthi movements, command centers, weapons positions, ammunition depots and fortifications, curbing the group’s ability to maneuver and shift reinforcements between fronts.
Operations will continue simultaneously along the front lines to secure further gains, al-Nuzaili said, adding that precautions were being taken to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the army’s statement.
Writing on X, al-Nuzaili said the forces had “neutralized” the Houthi personnel, a term the army used in its account of the operations.
The strikes hit “field command centers, fortifications, sources of fire, troop concentrations and reserves as well as reinforcements, transport and supply assets belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia,” al-Nuzaili said.
Taiz front: Army units and Popular Resistance forces, backed by warplanes, launched coordinated air and ground attacks across Taiz using a range of tactical methods, al-Nuzaili said. He said the assault defeated Houthi efforts to recapture lost positions, pushed government lines forward and tightened fire control over several strategic positions and highlands. Fighting between the army and the Houthis in Taiz has raged for weeks, leaving hundreds dead and wounded on both sides.
On the Bab al-Mandab, Dhubab and Al-Mudhariba fronts, army forces repelled Houthi infiltration attempts and struck the group’s reinforcements and military vehicles, he said.
Push toward Sanaa: Al-Nuzaili said offensive operations also continued along the northern and northwestern approaches to the capital, Sanaa, and on the eastern front, with armored vehicles, artillery and drones in support. According to the statement, the strikes targeted Houthi movements, command centers, weapons positions, ammunition depots and fortifications, curbing the group’s ability to maneuver and shift reinforcements between fronts.
Operations will continue simultaneously along the front lines to secure further gains, al-Nuzaili said, adding that precautions were being taken to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the army’s statement.
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