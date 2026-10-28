Vance Calls Alaska’s Twin-Name Senate Candidate “Big Fraud”
(MENAFN) JD Vance on Tuesday stood behind the Trump administration’s legal challenge to Alaska’s Senate election, branding the candidacy of a second contender whose name is nearly identical to the incumbent’s a “big fraud” that could confuse voters in next week’s midterms.
The US vice president spoke to reporters as he left for a campaign rally in Michigan. Asked why Alaskans shouldn’t find it “insulting” that the administration seemed to suggest they could not tell the two candidates apart, Vance pushed back on the premise.
“Well, I think the question presumes quite a bit,” he said.
Vance argued that many voters would spot the alleged problem, while others could be misled because of the demands on their time.
“I mean, look, a lot of Alaskans are going to go and look at the ballot and realize exactly what you said, that this is all a big fraud.”
He then went further.
“People are busy. People have lives. People have jobs. And when you put a person on the ballot explicitly to try to confuse voters, I think that’s the definition of electoral fraud. And I don’t think that we should endorse it,” Vance said.
His remarks follow a lawsuit the US Department of Justice filed last week. The suit seeks to bar Alaska, under certain circumstances, from certifying its Senate results if Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan loses.
At the center of the dispute is Dan J. Sullivan, a second candidate whose name closely mirrors the senator’s. The administration contends his place on the ballot could mislead voters and sway the outcome.
The filing asserts that certifying results shaped by the second candidate’s presence would undercut the state’s duty to safeguard election integrity.
Last week, US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to muddy Alaska’s Senate race by running a candidate who shares the incumbent’s name.
“We have a man named Dan Sullivan. So the Democrats, maybe here they’re not so dumb. They put another man also with the name of Dan Sullivan. So we have two Dan Sullivans. How about that?” he said.
Trump argued that two candidates with similar names could leave voters confused ahead of the November midterm elections.
The US vice president spoke to reporters as he left for a campaign rally in Michigan. Asked why Alaskans shouldn’t find it “insulting” that the administration seemed to suggest they could not tell the two candidates apart, Vance pushed back on the premise.
“Well, I think the question presumes quite a bit,” he said.
Vance argued that many voters would spot the alleged problem, while others could be misled because of the demands on their time.
“I mean, look, a lot of Alaskans are going to go and look at the ballot and realize exactly what you said, that this is all a big fraud.”
He then went further.
“People are busy. People have lives. People have jobs. And when you put a person on the ballot explicitly to try to confuse voters, I think that’s the definition of electoral fraud. And I don’t think that we should endorse it,” Vance said.
His remarks follow a lawsuit the US Department of Justice filed last week. The suit seeks to bar Alaska, under certain circumstances, from certifying its Senate results if Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan loses.
At the center of the dispute is Dan J. Sullivan, a second candidate whose name closely mirrors the senator’s. The administration contends his place on the ballot could mislead voters and sway the outcome.
The filing asserts that certifying results shaped by the second candidate’s presence would undercut the state’s duty to safeguard election integrity.
Last week, US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to muddy Alaska’s Senate race by running a candidate who shares the incumbent’s name.
“We have a man named Dan Sullivan. So the Democrats, maybe here they’re not so dumb. They put another man also with the name of Dan Sullivan. So we have two Dan Sullivans. How about that?” he said.
Trump argued that two candidates with similar names could leave voters confused ahead of the November midterm elections.
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