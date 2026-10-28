Man, 59, Dies After Paris Protest; Lawyer Flags Tear Gas
(MENAFN) A 59-year-old man who died after attending a demonstration in Paris may have been killed by exposure to tear gas, a lawyer for his family said Tuesday, after an autopsy pointed to acute cardiorespiratory failure.
Christophe M. died on Oct. 17 in the French capital’s 10th arrondissement, amid protests marked by clashes between demonstrators and police, a French broadcaster reported.
The findings, together with the launch of a judicial investigation, open the possibility that his client died after inhaling tear gas, family attorney Youri Krassoulia told the broadcaster.
His parents and partner lodged a complaint on Monday. It alleges that Christophe M. was caught in a heavy barrage of tear gas at Place de la Republique while protesters and police clashed. The complaint targets police officers, accusing them of intentional violence by a public official resulting in death without intent to kill.
Krassoulia said the potential effects of tear gas on the heart have been studied scientifically. He demanded a full inquiry into the circumstances of the death.
An autopsy carried out last week found that he died of “acute cardiorespiratory failure in the context of a pre-existing heart condition,” the Paris prosecutor’s office told the broadcaster on Monday. The examination also excluded injuries from grabbing, defensive actions or restraint.
Investigators have requested further forensic analyses, and the inquiry continues under an investigating judge.
Roughly 550,000 people marched across France on Oct. 17. Clashes erupted between protesters and police, vehicles were set ablaze, several shops were looted and more than 2,000 people were arrested.
Christophe M. died on Oct. 17 in the French capital’s 10th arrondissement, amid protests marked by clashes between demonstrators and police, a French broadcaster reported.
The findings, together with the launch of a judicial investigation, open the possibility that his client died after inhaling tear gas, family attorney Youri Krassoulia told the broadcaster.
His parents and partner lodged a complaint on Monday. It alleges that Christophe M. was caught in a heavy barrage of tear gas at Place de la Republique while protesters and police clashed. The complaint targets police officers, accusing them of intentional violence by a public official resulting in death without intent to kill.
Krassoulia said the potential effects of tear gas on the heart have been studied scientifically. He demanded a full inquiry into the circumstances of the death.
An autopsy carried out last week found that he died of “acute cardiorespiratory failure in the context of a pre-existing heart condition,” the Paris prosecutor’s office told the broadcaster on Monday. The examination also excluded injuries from grabbing, defensive actions or restraint.
Investigators have requested further forensic analyses, and the inquiry continues under an investigating judge.
Roughly 550,000 people marched across France on Oct. 17. Clashes erupted between protesters and police, vehicles were set ablaze, several shops were looted and more than 2,000 people were arrested.
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