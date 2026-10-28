Kazakhstan To Start Construction Of Astana Airport With Global Firm In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to begin construction of a new airport in Astana next year with the involvement of one of the world's leading companies in the sector, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, according to the presidential press service.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan cannot claim the status of a global transit corridor or a Eurasian transport and logistics hub without high-quality roads and modern roadside service infrastructure.

"Let me remind you: without high-quality roads and modern roadside service infrastructure, Kazakhstan cannot claim the status of a global transit corridor or a Eurasian transport and logistics hub. That is what is at stake, and this issue must be resolved at all costs," he said.

He warned that congestion at border crossings was undermining the country's ambitions to become a transport leader.

"If the border has become a bottleneck causing traffic jams stretching for many kilometers, as is happening right now, there can be no talk of Kazakhstan's leadership," Tokayev said.

The president noted that key air corridors between Europe and Asia pass through Kazakhstan, giving the country a significant competitive advantage.

"However, this advantage remains only on the pages of glossy presentations. To put it into practice, we need to develop advanced ground service infrastructure. This is standard international practice. For now, huge revenues are literally flying past our country," he said.

Tokayev also highlighted the need to improve the performance of the private company Air Cargo.

"High hopes are pinned on the private company Air Cargo. It has substantial financing capacity, including the ability to pay leading foreign specialists, and can make decisions independently. So far, there have been neither decisions nor results. You have been entrusted with this responsibility, and we expect concrete results," he said.

Tokayev noted that several airports are currently being built simultaneously in Kazakhstan, an unprecedented undertaking in the country's history. The restoration of the airport in Arkalyk has been completed, while the airports in Zaisan, Katon-Karagay and Kendirli are expected to become operational soon.

"Next year, we will begin construction of a new airport in Astana with the involvement of one of the world's leading companies in this sector," he said.

The president also said Kazakhstan needed to complete a number of important tasks to establish itself firmly as a key transport hub in Eurasia, including the digitalization of the transport sector.

"First and foremost, this involves the full digitalization of the transport sector, including international routes. In the age of artificial intelligence, managing global transit flows using paper consignment notes is absurd. This is the shortest route to nowhere," Tokayev said.