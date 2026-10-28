Uzbekistan's Uzmetkombinat, China Construction Discuss 60 MW Energy Storage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's state-owned steel producer Uzmetkombinat is exploring cooperation with China Construction on a 60-megawatt energy storage system and urban development projects in Bekobod, with the initiatives aimed at improving energy efficiency and modernizing local infrastructure, on October 27.

According to Uzmetkombinat, the discussion took place during a meeting between Uzmetkombinat Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Bakhodir Abdullayev and Gao Bo, chairman of the board of China Construction, to discuss the proposed energy storage system.

The system, with a planned capacity of 60 megawatts, is intended to support more efficient electricity consumption, improve the reliability of energy supplies, and ensure continuity in manufacturing operations.

According to the information, the project could also help reduce electricity costs and improve the economic efficiency of production.

In a separate initiative, Uzmetkombinat, the Bekobod city administration and China Construction reached agreements on cooperation to develop the city using modern technologies and advanced urban planning solutions.

The discussions covered projects to improve Bekobod's infrastructure, introduce modern engineering solutions, and create a more comfortable living environment for residents.

The proposed initiatives reflect efforts to combine industrial development with improvements in energy management and urban infrastructure. For Uzmetkombinat, the energy storage project could support more efficient industrial operations, while cooperation on Bekobod's development could contribute to the modernization of the city where the steel producer operates.

Uzmetkombinat said the broader objective is to introduce modern technologies, improve production efficiency, and support Bekobod's development. Further details on the implementation of the projects were not disclosed.