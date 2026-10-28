UN To Support Azerbaijan In Meeting Climate Goals, Expanding Green Energy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The UN will support Azerbaijan in fulfilling its climate commitments and developing green energy, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Dmytro Shlapachenko, said during the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue held in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Azerbaijan needs to move from climate commitments to their practical implementation, with a particular focus on developing renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, modernizing energy grids, and reducing emissions.

According to him, the energy sector is central to the country's economy; therefore, a comprehensive approach is required to achieve progress. This entails developing renewable energy, adopting clean technologies, reducing emissions of methane and other pollutants, and strengthening energy security.

"A foundation for further progress in this direction has already been established in Azerbaijan. The country's national priorities for socio-economic development through 2030 include the creation of a clean environment and the development of a green economy.

Furthermore, the roadmap for SDG 7, developed with the support of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), outlines strategic directions for the development of clean energy, improvements in energy efficiency, and regional integration in the green energy sector through 2035.

The energy transition must be just, inclusive, and people-centered. Decarbonization should foster the creation of decent jobs, the development of new skills, the stimulation of innovation, and enhanced competitiveness, while also ensuring that the benefits of sustainable growth are distributed equitably across regions and communities," he stated.

Shlapachenko added that the UN will continue to support this work within the framework of the UN-Government of Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030.

According to the second priority of this framework, the population of Azerbaijan is expected to benefit by 2030 from green growth, a just energy transition, strengthened ecosystems, and increased climate resilience.

The 9th SDGs Dialogue, organized jointly by the Ministry of Economy, the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development, and the United Nations (UN), is taking place in Baku

The event is dedicated to the theme“Accelerating the NDC3.0: Advancing Energy Sector Decarbonization for Sustainable Development”.

Within the framework of the dialogue, Azerbaijan's fulfillment of its national climate commitments, the green transformation of the energy sector, the development of renewable energy sources, and investment opportunities in this field are discussed.