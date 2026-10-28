Kazakhstan Could Start Balkhash Nuclear Plant Construction In 2027 - Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan could begin construction of the Balkhash nuclear power plant as early as 2027, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, according to the presidential press service.

"Developing nuclear power generation is of fundamental importance. Following the nationwide referendum, the decision to build nuclear power plants, several of them at once, was the right one," Tokayev said.

He said Kazakhstan should already consider how to ensure uranium supplies for its nuclear power plants over the next 50 years and beyond.

Tokayev also said the proposal to establish a state strategic uranium reserve deserved serious consideration, as it could cover the needs of Kazakhstan's nuclear power plants for the next century.

He emphasized the importance of involving foreign partners engaged in nuclear power plant construction in establishing high-tech production facilities in Kazakhstan, transferring nuclear energy expertise and training domestic nuclear specialists. According to Tokayev, proposals to this effect have been received from Russian and Chinese companies.

"I believe it is possible and perhaps necessary to begin construction of the Balkhash nuclear power plant as early as next year and sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement to accelerate the start of construction of the Moiynkum nuclear power plant," he said.

Tokayev added that all negotiating positions must be carefully worked out and agreed upon to ensure that Kazakhstan's national interests are taken into account.

A national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was held on October 6, 2024. According to the results, 71.12% of citizens who took part in the vote supported the construction.

By Government Resolution No. 1137 dated December 30, 2024,“On the Construction Area of the Nuclear Installation 'Nuclear Power Plant',” the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region was designated as the site for Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant, Balkhash. The plant will be built by Russia's Rosatom. The second nuclear power plant, Moiynkum, is also planned to be located near Lake Balkhash.