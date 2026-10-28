Calltower Earns AVANT's Top Vendor NPS In Ucaas Award For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Back-to-back NPS recognition underscores CallTower's commitment to customer success; Bryan Green also named Top Strategic Partner Channel Manager.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, today announced that it received AVANT's Top Vendor NPS in UCaaS award for the second consecutive year at the AVANT Special Forces Summit. Earning this award two years running represents a meaningful vote of confidence from the customers and partners CallTower serves. Bryan Green, Senior Director of OEM & Alliances, was also named Top Strategic Partner Channel Manager at the summit.

The Top Vendor NPS in UCaaS award is based on feedback from Trusted Advisors and recognizes the customer experience CallTower delivers across deployment, adoption, and ongoing support. Receiving the distinction for a second consecutive year reinforces the company's focus on reliable service, strong partner relationships, and better outcomes for customers. Building on CallTower's 2025 Prestigious Net Promoter Score (NPS) Award announcement, the latest honor demonstrates the consistency of that commitment.

“Back-to-back NPS wins don't happen by accident,” said Jen Gallego, CRO of AVANT.“They come from doing the hard parts well-deployments, adoption, and support-every time. Trusted Advisors told us CallTower delivers that experience for their customers, and having all-star players like Bryan Green is a big part of why advisors trust them. He brings people together, pushes for better ways of doing things, and always puts partner success first.”

CallTower also received individual recognition as Bryan Green was named Top Strategic Partner Channel Manager. The honor highlights his relationship-driven approach to channel leadership and commitment to helping partners succeed.

“I'm honored to receive this recognition from AVANT and grateful to the partners and colleagues I've had the opportunity to work with,” said Bryan Green.“What I enjoy most about the channel is bringing people together and finding better ways to serve our partners. This recognition wouldn't be possible without the people I get to work alongside every day.”

CallTower is a global leader in delivering cloud communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions that empower businesses worldwide. Since 2002, CallTower has helped organizations modernize communications through integrated solutions including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, and AI-powered CX technologies. With a platform-agnostic approach, global reach, and deep expertise in deployment, adoption, and support, CallTower enables organizations to connect, collaborate, and deliver better customer experiences.

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444...