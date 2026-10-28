Rendezvous With Xiong'an Cultural Showcase Held

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Rendezvous with Xiong'an" Cultural Showcase

XIONG'AN, China, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the "Rendezvous with Xiong'an" Cultural Showcase was held at the Xiong'an International Hotel Conference Center. Chinese and foreign guests walked into the east and west atriums to experience the charm of Yan-Zhao intangible cultural heritage up close.

The West Atrium offered a new Chinese-style exhibition space that balances static displays and interactive experiences. Ceramic and textile-related heritage items were showcased, such as Baoding Ding porcelain, Hengshui inside-painted snuff bottles, and Dingzhou kesi silk tapestry, with inheritors explaining the cultural stories behind them. Interactive booths featuring projects like the Guo family's iron plate embossing and Fengning Manchu paper-cutting drew enthusiastic crowds, where Chinese and foreign guests can try traditional crafts under hands-on guidance and choose cultural and creative souvenirs.

Known as a "wonder of China," the Guo family's iron plate embossing drew many foreign guests, who stopped to admire it. Inheritor Guo Mohan brought several fine works that impressed overseas visitors. He expressed the hope that his works would convey Chinese craftsmanship, showcase vivid scenes of Chinese modernization, and continue to tell compelling stories of China and Xiong'an through iron plate embossing.

On the main stage, folk music, dance, traditional opera, martial arts, and Tai Chi were presented in turn; in the leisure area, acrobatics, magic, and shadow puppetry delivered wonderful performances. According to event coordinator Sun Han, a total of 33 performances were selected and staged in four rotating rounds, each lasting about half an hour, with ample time reserved for guests to visit and experience the exhibits. Zhang Jingyue, a performer from the Hebei Bangzi Opera Troupe, presented the classic production The Lotus Lantern. She expressed the hope of showcasing Hebei's profound cultural heritage and revitalizing intangible cultural heritage through Yan-Zhao opera to foreign friends.

The East Atrium Hall was filled with a lively culinary atmosphere, with various intangible cultural heritage food-making techniques demonstrated on site. Specialties such as malt sugar treats, Hele noodles, and Quyang "Black Girl" dumpling filling fill the air with tempting aromas, while distinctive foods and drinks including Handan dough figurines, Pingquan imperial sugar pancakes, Anguo medicinal cuisine, Zhaoxian pear paste, and Chengde Lolo were offered for guests to taste.

The event featured three main sections - intangible cultural heritage exhibition, interaction, and performance - presenting Hebei's intangible cultural heritage achievements in a concentrated way and promoting the integration of intangible cultural heritage with cultural tourism. "Rendezvous with Xiong'an" uses intangible cultural heritage as a bond to connect the essence of Yan-Zhao culture. It serves not only as a window for Xiong'an New Area to showcase its cultural charm to the world, but also as a bridge for exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations. With an open posture, Xiong'an New Area promotes the inclusiveness and coexistence of civilizations through cultural exchange, continuously contributing Xiong'an's strength.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558