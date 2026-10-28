AURELIAN BREAKS BARRIERS: AWARD-WINNING SIGNED KOREAN-AMERICAN RECORDING ARTIST

International recording artist Aurelian

AURELIAN SETS HER SIGHTS ON SOUTH KOREA'S GLOBAL STAGE

UT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following Her Best Music Video of the Year Win at the Zepstone International Film and Music Festival, Aurelian Sets Her Sights on Korean Television and a Potential Seoul TourUNITED STATES - October 2026 - Signed Korean-American recording artist Aurelian (아우렐리언) is preparing to return to South Korea in November 2026 following her Best Music Video of the Year win at the Zepstone International Film and Music Festival for The Fire I Am.Represented by Elite Global Management, directed by Jinhee Wilde, Aurelian will meet with entertainment officials regarding potential television appearances, live performances, and a proposed Seoul tour.Aurelian's growing career challenges traditional expectations about age, ambition, and opportunity in the entertainment industry. With her youthful appearance, commanding presence, and lifetime of experience, she represents women who refuse to believe their dreams have an expiration date.“I want women everywhere to understand that their dreams do not have an expiration date,” says Aurelian.“We are not defined by birthdays, but by determination, courage, and our willingness to keep becoming who we were meant to be. I'm not stepping onto this stage despite my life experiences. I'm stepping onto it because of them.”Her award-winning music video, The Fire I Am, is a cinematic expression of resilience, transformation, and empowerment. The project celebrates overcoming adversity and reclaiming personal strength while reinforcing Aurelian's belief that hardship does not determine the ending of anyone's story.International recognition continues to grow. In September 2026, South Korea's Hankook Ilbo (한국일보) featured Aurelian in its Korean-American interview series, highlighting her love for Korean heritage, musical ambitions, and desire to establish herself in the birthplace of K-pop.Marketed as a K-pop/Trap artist, Aurelian combines contemporary musical influences with emotional storytelling. In the interview, she stated,“I am American and an American singer, but I want to pursue my singing career in Korea, the home of K-POP.”Her November visit represents an important step toward expanding her international career. Discussions involving Korean television, entertainment collaborations, and live performances could introduce audiences to her artistry beyond the recording studio.“South Korea is more than a destination for me. It is part of a heritage I love, my identity, and my artistic future,” Aurelian explains.“I've spent years developing my voice and telling stories through recordings. Now I want to step outside the recording booth, stand before an audience, and let people experience those stories with me.”Aurelian's journey also challenges an industry where women often face expectations tied to age and appearance. Rather than viewing maturity as a limitation, she embraces it as an advantage, bringing resilience, emotional depth, and experience to her music.“If my journey encourages even one woman to return to a dream she thought she'd lost, everything I've fought to achieve has greater purpose,” Aurelian says.“Our most extraordinary chapters may still be unwritten.”With award-winning artistry, Korean media recognition, and upcoming entertainment discussions in Seoul, Aurelian is entering an exciting new chapter. Guided by Jinhee Wilde and Elite Global Management, her mission extends beyond personal achievement.It is not simply about entering the spotlight. It is about expanding who gets to stand in it.The fire was never extinguished. It was only waiting for its moment to rise.About AurelianAurelian (아우렐리언) is a signed Korean-American recording artist and singer-songwriter specializing in K-pop/Trap, contemporary pop, and cinematic musical storytelling. Her music explores resilience, empowerment, and transformation. Her breakout video, The Fire I Am, won Best Music Video of the Year at the Zepstone International Film and Music Festival in 2026. She is represented by Elite Global Management, under the direction of Jinhee Wilde.Media Inquiries: Elite Global Management | Jinhee Wilde, Management Director

Elora Birdwell

Aurelian Music Enterprises

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AURELIAN BREAKS BARRIERS: AWARD-WINNING SIGNED KOREAN-AMERICAN RECORDING ARTIST News Provided By Aurelian Music Enterprises October 28, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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