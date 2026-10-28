Apparent Brings Data Center Power Management, Plug-In Solar And Solar Water Heating To RE+ 2026

As power demand outpaces new supply, Apparent's booth demos show how to put more of every watt to work

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apparent, an energy intelligence company, announced today that it will showcase data center power management, plug-in solar and solar water heating technologies, all powered by its energy intelligence platform, at RE+ 2026, Nov. 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors can find Apparent in the Innovation Zone at Booth C4966.Rising electricity demand from AI, data centers and electrification is putting new pressure on homes, businesses and the grid. Much of the conversation at RE+ 2026 will focus on how solar, energy storage and other renewables can help close the gap. Apparent helps customers meet that demand by getting more from the power they already have, rather than waiting on new generation and grid upgrades.For more than a decade, Apparent has developed technology to monitor, predict and optimize how energy is generated, stored and consumed in real time. Instead of treating devices as standalone equipment, Apparent connects them in an intelligent system that automatically adapts to changing conditions and customer needs. This same intelligence powers everything from a DC-native solar water heater to data center power management.“Demand for power is growing faster than new capacity can come online, and renewables have a big role to play in catching up. But building more isn't the whole answer. At RE+ 2026, we're showing how homeowners, businesses and data center operators can get more out of the power they already have,” said John Chin, Chief Revenue Officer at Apparent.APPARENT AT RE+ 2026Visitors to Booth C4966 will see three live displays:eXeLTM Hybrid Solar Water Heater: A DC-native solar hybrid water heater designed to harvest energy through dedicated PV solar panels. Dedicated panels and a patented low-voltage element heat water directly from sunlight, with no inverter, battery, solar thermal collectors or rooftop water tank. The booth will feature a live demo showcasing eXeL water heating technology.Modular“Data Center in a Box”: This newly released working model of Apparent's PULSE power-delivery hardware and igOSTM energy intelligence platform shows how data centers ranging from 250 kW to more than 40 MW can get more compute from the power they pay for, secure approvals faster and run on solar.Inverter Technology Station for Balcony Solar: Apparent's patented microinverter, certified for grid-connected solar systems, lets homeowners generate solar power from a balcony and plug it directly into a standard wall outlet. The microinverter is compliant with California's new Plug and Play Solar Act (SB 868), making it ready for the state's balcony solar market when the law takes effect in 2027.ABOUT APPARENTApparent is an energy intelligence company based in Novato, CA. Our integrated platform combines machine-learning controls, site-level orchestration and advanced power-delivery architecture to make every watt work across residential, commercial and industrial applications. The resulting products and services increase capacity, improve efficiency, reduce costs and strengthen resilience. You don't need more power; you need Apparent Power. Learn more at apparent.

Lexie Michel

Sun PR

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Apparent Brings Data Center Power Management, Plug-In Solar and Solar Water Heating to RE+ 2026 News Provided By Lexie Michel, Sun PR October 28, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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