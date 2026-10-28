'Mahayuti Leadership Sensitive Towards Farmers': BJP, Shiv Sena After Maha Cabinet Approves Rs 5,000 Aid

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) After the Maharashtra Cabinet approved an advance financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for drought-affected farmers, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders on Wednesday said that the Mahayuti leadership was sensitive to the concerns of farmers and committed to supporting them during difficult times.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said, "The leaders and leadership of Mahayuti are sensitive towards farmers. Our leader, the honourable Eknath Shinde, is himself a farmer and understands their joys and sorrows as a companion. Especially on Diwali, our demand was that Rs 5,000 should be given to every farmer's family so that Diwali can be celebrated with happiness in their home."

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said it was the government's responsibility to stand firmly with farmers during difficult times.

"It is the government's duty to stand firmly by the farmers during such a difficult time. The government has previously deposited Rs 5,000 into their accounts, and now another Rs 5,000 is being sent. However, this is not the final instalment of aid; the government will provide further, more substantial support," he said.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved an advance payment of Rs 5,000 each to nearly 1.5 crore farmers whose crops suffered more than 33 per cent damage in 304 drought-hit talukas across the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat after the weekly Cabinet meeting, the assistance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The advance assistance of Rs 5,000 each to 1.5 crore farmers is expected to involve a total expenditure of Rs 7,500 crore.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure that the amount is credited to farmers' bank accounts within this week, sources said. He has also instructed officials to issue clear directions to banks to ensure that no deductions are made from the amount credited to farmers' accounts.

The state government recently declared drought in 304 of Maharashtra's 358 talukas following deficient rainfall this year, affecting agricultural activities and crop yields.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the use of one per cent of the District Annual Plan (General) funds for the welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.