MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced an exclusive property sales event taking place on 27 October. The event will showcase the developer's extensive luxury residential portfolio, with a strategic focus on Azizi Leily, a premium development situated in the rapidly growing Al Jaddaf corridor. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Serving as the centerpiece of the showcase, Azizi Leily presents a highly competitive investment opportunity with units starting from AED 679,000. Based on overall area pricing, the development currently offers the lowest price per square foot across all projects in Al Jaddaf. This positions it as an exceptionally high-yield asset, offering buyers immediate value and strong capital appreciation potential in one of Dubai's most central and well-connected neighborhoods.

Beyond Al Jaddaf, the event will feature a comprehensive suite of tailored financial incentives across Azizi's wider UAE portfolio. Attendees exploring opportunities in Azizi Venice and Dubai Studio City will benefit from a 4% extra discount paired with an accessible 20/80 payment plan. For those looking to invest in Azizi Riviera Phase 4, Creek Views 3, and Sports City, the developer is offering a highly convenient payment structure allowing buyers to pay 10% now and 90% later. Furthermore, an additional 4% discount is available on all other Dubai projects for purchases made throughout October 2026. The developer will also highlight its always-on campaign for Azizi Florence in Sharjah, featuring expansive three-bedroom townhouses starting from AED 2.12 million.

By structuring these highly tailored financial offerings, Azizi Developments continues to directly answer market demand, ensuring premium homeownership and resilient returns remain accessible to a diverse demographic of local and international investors.

The Azizi Developments sales event will take place on 27 October on the 2nd Floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has approximately 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah, the largest master community in the Emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South, and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.