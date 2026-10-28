Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Ranked Among The World's Best Hospitals For Oncology In Newsweek's 2027 Rankings
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Global recognition reflects SSMC's advanced, multidisciplinary approach to complex cancer care, research and precision medicine Abu Dhabi, October, 2026: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has been ranked among the world's best hospitals for oncology in Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027, placing second in the UAE and 219th globally. This recognition underscores SSMC's growing standing in specialised oncology care across the region and globally, and its commitment to delivering care in line with the highest international standards. SSMC's inclusion places its oncology services among the specialised hospitals recognised internationally by Newsweek and Statista, reflecting the strength of its integrated model for increasingly complex and personalised cancer care. This achievement reflects the combined efforts of SSMC's medical, nursing, technical and administrative teams, who work together to deliver comprehensive cancer care. It follows SSMC's recent Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which recognises nursing excellence and gives patients added confidence in the quality and safety of the care they receive. These recognitions underscore SSMC's commitment to clinical excellence, an enhanced patient experience, and a culture that places each patient's individual needs at the centre of every clinical decision. SSMC brings together expertise across medical, surgical and radiation oncology, haematology, advanced imaging, molecular diagnostics and precision medicine within coordinated cancer pathways. Its capabilities span chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapies; advanced radiation therapy; PET and SPECT imaging; minimally invasive interventional oncology procedures including microwave ablation, cryoablation, TACE and TARE; genetic counselling; and multidisciplinary tumour boards. This integrated approach enables specialists to align diagnosis and treatment around the individual needs of patients, including those with complex and rare cancers. Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals rankings are among the most recognised international benchmarks for healthcare institutions, highlighting clinical expertise and providing an independent measure of institutional standing regionally and globally. Developed in partnership with Statista, the rankings cover 13 medical fields and draw on international peer recognition, supported by hospital accreditations, certifications and centre designations. Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of SSMC, said:“Being ranked among the world's best hospitals for oncology is an important recognition of the expertise our teams have built, and the model of cancer care we are advancing at SSMC. As cancer treatment becomes increasingly complex and personalised, patients need multidisciplinary expertise, precision medicine, advanced technology and research working together around their individual needs. We are providing this level of highly specialised care here in Abu Dhabi, giving patients and families from the UAE, the wider region and internationally greater choice when they need it most. By bringing world-class expertise and advanced treatment closer to home, we can help more patients access the right care while remaining closer to their families and support networks.” SSMC's oncology model is supported by its wider academic and research infrastructure, bringing clinical practice, education and research together. SSMC is Joint Commission International (JCI) -accredited and is the first hospital in the UAE to achieve JCI Academic Medical Center status, reflecting its integration of advanced clinical care with education and research. Research is also embedded within SSMC's approach to advancing patient care. Through its dedicated Clinical Trials Unit, SSMC conducts Phase I-IV and other clinical research, with current studies spanning oncology and haematology, including lung cancer, breast cancer, chronic myeloid leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Eligible patients may therefore have opportunities to participate in research evaluating emerging treatments and approaches, under established scientific and ethical protocols. The recognition reinforces SSMC's role in strengthening access to advanced oncology care within Abu Dhabi, while contributing to the emirate's position as a destination for highly specialised healthcare. About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 607 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 30-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 74 specialties and subspecialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises: SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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