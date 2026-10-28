Kia EV6 GT Wins Auto Motor Und Sport Electric Vehicle Comparison Test
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Kia EV6 GT takes first place in five-model comparison test by German automotive magazine auto motor und sport
Kia EV6 GT finishes ahead of Tesla Model Y Performance, Zeekr 7GT, Polestar 4 and BYD Sealion 7
Magazine highlights Kia's driving dynamics, steering precision, braking performance and strong EV fundamentals
Result underscores Kia's commitment to combining electric performance with everyday usability across its growing global EV lineup
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Kia EV6 GT: 585 points
Tesla Model Y Performance: 576 points
Zeekr 7GT Privilege AWD: 569 points
Polestar 4 Coupé Dual Motor: 531 points
BYD Sealion 7 AWD Excellence: 508 points
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Braking from 100 km/h: shortest stopping distance at 34.5 meters
18-meter slalom: highest speed at 67.6 km/h
Double lane-change maneuver: highest speed at 132.9 km/h
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