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Kia EV6 GT Wins Auto Motor Und Sport Electric Vehicle Comparison Test

Kia EV6 GT Wins Auto Motor Und Sport Electric Vehicle Comparison Test


Date: 2026-10-28 03:15:42

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Kia EV6 GT takes first place in five-model comparison test by German automotive magazine auto motor und sport Kia EV6 GT finishes ahead of Tesla Model Y Performance, Zeekr 7GT, Polestar 4 and BYD Sealion 7 Magazine highlights Kia's driving dynamics, steering precision, braking performance and strong EV fundamentals Result underscores Kia's commitment to combining electric performance with everyday usability across its growing global EV lineup
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026 – The Kia EV6 GT has taken first place in a five-model electric vehicle comparison test conducted by German automotive magazine auto motor und sport. Scoring 585 points, the high-performance electric crossover finished nine points ahead of the second-placed Tesla Model Y Performance, with the Zeekr 7GT third. The magazine attributed the EV6 GT's overall victory primarily to its driving behavior, supported by its strengths as an electric vehicle. “The EV6 GT embodies Kia's GT philosophy, delivering a rewarding, sustainable driving experience,” said Sang Un Cho, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Planning Sub-Division at Kia Corporation.“The auto motor und sport comparison test result underscores our commitment to combining leading-edge design, advanced features and engaging electric performance with everyday usability.” Which vehicles featured in the comparison test? The test brought together five powerful dual-motor, all-wheel-drive electric vehicles. Each was evaluated through measured performance and handling tests, alongside assessments of driving characteristics, charging and everyday usability. The final ranking was:
    Kia EV6 GT: 585 points Tesla Model Y Performance: 576 points Zeekr 7GT Privilege AWD: 569 points Polestar 4 Coupé Dual Motor: 531 points BYD Sealion 7 AWD Excellence: 508 points
Why did the Kia EV6 GT win? The EV6 GT stood out for its distinctly sporting setup. The magazine's road test team praised its precise cornering, steering feedback and stability, noting that the Kia demonstrated the greatest driving stability in the group under demanding test conditions. The EV6 GT led the field in three measured tests:
    Braking from 100 km/h: shortest stopping distance at 34.5 meters 18-meter slalom: highest speed at 67.6 km/h Double lane-change maneuver: highest speed at 132.9 km/h
Beyond its dynamic capabilities, the test recognized the EV6 GT's regenerative braking options, equipment and comparatively straightforward controls. Why does this result matter for Kia? The result independently recognizes Kia's performance-focused approach to electric mobility. While the five vehicles offered substantial power outputs, the magazine distinguished the EV6 GT for the way it combined that performance with handling precision and driver involvement. This is central to Kia's GT philosophy: developing electric vehicles that deliver both performance and the qualities required for everyday driving. About Kia Corporation Kia is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, today Kia employs 52,000 people worldwide, has a presence in nearly 200 markets and manufacturing facilities in six countries, selling more than three million vehicles a year. Kia offers customers choice with accessible ICE and electrified models, spearheading the popularization of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles. The company is developing a growing range of mobility services and encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. Kia's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects the company's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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