Dubai Chambers Signs Mou With DHL Express To Support Expansion Of Local Companies Into Global Markets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Agreement encompasses preferential shipping rates, specialised training, and cross-border trade facilitation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Khalid AlJarwan:“We are committed to strengthening the capabilities of the local private sector to benefit from growth opportunities in global markets.” Mahmoud Haj Hussein:“Our partnership with Dubai Chambers brings together our global reach, logistics expertise, and GoTrade programme to empower local businesses, strengthen their competitiveness, and contribute to the ambitions of Dubai's D33 Economic Agenda.”

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Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, to support the expansion of local companies into global markets and enhance their international competitiveness.

The agreement aims to enhance local companies' access to global markets and support the expansion of their export activities by providing logistics and commercial solutions that meet their needs, together with preferential shipping rates and services that facilitate their business operations.

Under the MoU, DHL Express will provide Dubai Chamber of Commerce members with preferential shipping rates and customised commercial packages tailored to the nature of their businesses and needs, together with promotional onboarding incentives. Services will also include international express shipping solutions, customs clearance support, shipment tracking capabilities, and cross-border trade advisory services.

The cooperation also encompasses DHL's GoTrade Programme, which will be made available to SMEs within Dubai Chambers' membership network through training programmes and capability-building activities. The areas of cooperation also extend to trade facilitation services and customs advisory support to facilitate the smooth cross-border movement of goods.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said:“We are committed to strengthening the capabilities of the local private sector to benefit from growth opportunities in global markets. We work to facilitate companies' access to international markets and partners, while providing them with the tools and solutions required to efficiently address the requirements of cross-border trade. This contributes to enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the local business community.”

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE, commented:“Dubai's ambition to be a leading global trade hub depends on the ability of its businesses to compete and succeed internationally. At DHL Express, we see our role as more than connecting markets; we are enabling businesses to access new opportunities and accelerate their global growth. Our partnership with Dubai Chambers brings together our global reach, logistics expertise, and GoTrade programme to empower local businesses, strengthen their competitiveness, and contribute to the ambitions of Dubai's D33 Economic Agenda.”

Dubai Chambers plays a key role in supporting the achievement of the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the world's top three global cities. Dubai Chambers focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment, attracting global companies and investments, supporting the international expansion of local companies, and accelerating the growth of Dubai's digital economy.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

About DHL:

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as“The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.