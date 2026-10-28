Dubai Chambers Signs Mou With DHL Express To Support Expansion Of Local Companies Into Global Markets
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Agreement encompasses preferential shipping rates, specialised training, and cross-border trade facilitation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Khalid AlJarwan:“We are committed to strengthening the capabilities of the local private sector to benefit from growth opportunities in global markets.”
Mahmoud Haj Hussein:“Our partnership with Dubai Chambers brings together our global reach, logistics expertise, and GoTrade programme to empower local businesses, strengthen their competitiveness, and contribute to the ambitions of Dubai's D33 Economic Agenda.”
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