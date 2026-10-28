Dubai Fitness Challenge Marks 10Th Edition With Citywide Calendar Of Fitness Events And Activities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bringing together four flagship mass-participation events, three free 30-day Fitness Villages and more than 30 Community Fitness Hubs, DFC 2026 will transform Dubai into a citywide celebration of movement, with something for every age and ability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Taking place from 31 October to 29 November, the landmark 10th edition will mark a decade of 30×30 with an extensive programme of free and accessible fitness experiences across the city.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – The 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is set to mark a decade of 30×30 as it returns on 31 October 2026, continuing Dubai's journey towards becoming one of the world's most active cities.

With its 'What's Your 30×30?' theme, DFC 2026 invites residents and visitors to discover their own way to move and commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days, transforming Dubai into a vibrant citywide celebration of fitness, wellbeing and community.

This year's 30×30 Challenge will deliver four flagship events, three free 30-day Fitness Villages, more than 30 Community Fitness Hubs and thousands of free fitness activities, making it easier for residents and visitors to embrace 30 minutes of daily movement in a way that works for them.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said:“As Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its landmark 10th edition, we are reminded of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who introduced the initiative to encourage everyone to dedicate 30 minutes a day to physical activity for 30 days. A decade later, the Challenge has become much more than an annual fitness initiative. It has helped establish a culture of active living, bringing communities together and making sport and physical activity an integral part of life in Dubai.”

“This year's 'What's Your 30×30?' theme encourages everyoneto find their own way to stay active and make fitness part of their everyday life. Through flagship events, Fitness Villages and community activities, we are creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to participate, supporting Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's most active cities.”

Innovative programming

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added:“As we celebrate the milestone 10edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, this year's calendar of events reflects just how far the initiative has come in bringing our city together through fitness. What makes DFC special is the collective effort behind it, with government entities, private sector partners and communities working together to make fitness accessible across the city. Through the continued support of our partners and the enthusiasm of our community, we are creating shared experiences that inspire healthier habits beyond the 30 days, while demonstrating what can be achieved when an entire city comes together around a shared commitment to health and wellbeing.” The key highlights unfolding across the city during DFC 2026 are listed below:

Four flagship events

Dubai Ride presented by DP World - 1 November

After welcoming a record of over 40,000 cyclists in 2025, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, will bring thousands of cyclists to the streets of Dubai, marking the opening weekend of the 10th edition of DFC. Starting at 6:15 am, the event offers participants a rare opportunity to explore the city on two wheels, with Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai transformed into traffic-free cycling routes for the morning.

Two routes will cater to different ages and abilities: a 4-km family-friendly loop through Downtown Dubai and a 12-km route along Sheikh Zayed Road, taking riders past landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Ride will also welcome People of Determination, with a dedicated entry point and support for handcycles, tandem bikes and adapted bicycles. Participants can collect their bibs and T-shirts from Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park, Gate 2, from 28 to 31 October.

Participation is free, with registration open at .

Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA - 7 and 8 November

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Hatta Dam, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA, returns on 7 and 8 November 2026, with activities starting from 8:00 am. The event invites residents and visitors of all abilities to enjoy two days of water-based fitness and adventure.

From beginners to experienced paddlers, participants can enjoy guided 45-minute SUP sessions, with all equipment provided free of charge. Those seeking an extra challenge can take on the 30-minute SUP Fun Challenge along a 500-metre buoy-marked course, while registered participants can also explore Hatta Dam with complimentary kayaking sessions. Adaptive water activities with trained support teams will be available for People of Determination.

New for 2026, a 30-minute morning SUP Yoga session will add to the programme, combining movement, balance and relaxation against Hatta's mountain scenery. Complimentary return shuttle services from Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will also be available throughout the weekend, with advance booking required.

Building on a record turnout of more than 5,000 participants in 2025, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle continues to grow. With participation increasing more than fivefold since 2023, the event invites everyone to discover 'What's Your 30×30?' in the heart of Hatta.

Registration for Dubai SUP is now fully booked. Visitors can explore the full weekend programme at en/dubai-sup.

Dubai Run - 22 November

Following a record-breaking turnout of 307,000 participants in 2025, Dubai Run returns on Sunday, 22 November 2026, starting at 6:30 am, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a traffic-free running route. Bringing together runners of all ages and abilities, the event offers a unique opportunity to experience Dubai's iconic landmarks on foot.

Participants can choose between two routes, both starting near the Museum of the Future. The family-friendly 5-km route winds through Downtown Dubai, passing Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera before finishing on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard near Dubai Mall. The 10-km route offers a longer challenge, taking runners along Sheikh Zayed Road towards the DIFC Gate Building. Dedicated start zones and volunteer support will also be available for People of Determination.

Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO - 29 November

Bringing the 10th edition of DFC to a close, Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, returns for its second edition on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with an exciting new location and sunrise experience. For the first time, the event will take place beneath the iconic Gate at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), offering a spectacular urban backdrop as thousands of residents and visitors come together to welcome the day with yoga, relaxation and wellbeing.

Open to participants of all ages and experience levels, the programme will feature a Yogasana Champions Display by UAE champions, followed by a sound bath and guided breathwork session, culminating in a 30-minute Sunrise Main Yoga session. Family, Ladies Only and General Zones will be available, alongside dedicated spaces for People of Determination. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Following a successful debut that attracted 3,500 participants in 2025, Dubai Yoga returns to celebrate movement, mindfulness, and community. Participation is free, register at: .dubaifitnesschallenge/en/dubai-yoga

Three free 30-day fitness villages

DP World 30×30 Fitness Village Kite Beach (31 October – 29 November)

DP World 30×30 Fitness Village Kite Beach returns as a beachfront fitness destination, offering a wide range of activities for all ages, abilities and interests. From beach soccer, basketball, cricket and volleyball to padel, spinning and yoga, the village provides opportunities to try something new, stay active, and build lasting fitness habits.

Featuring bookable courts, dedicated activity zones and a programme of fitness classes and activations, the village also offers hydration stations, a café, Run Club Hub, and bike and stroller parking. Entry is free with on site registration, making it an ideal destination to get moving with friends and family throughout DFC. The Village is open Monday to Friday, from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and weekends, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park (31 October – 29 November)

Located at Zabeel Park Gate 2, Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village, Zabeel Park is a fitness destination offering activities for all ages and abilities throughout DFC. Featuring a main stage with daily live classes, dedicated activity zones including the Kids Fitness Zone, Spinning Zone and Box'd Zone, as well as bookable courts for cricket, padel and basketball, the village offers plenty of ways to get moving. Visitors can also explore onsite F&B outlets, and hydration stations.

Zabeel Park will also serve as the official bib and T-shirt collection point for Dubai Ride (28–31 October) and Dubai Run, making it a key destination for participants in two of DFC's flagship events. The village is open Monday to Friday, from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and on weekends, from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Al Warqa'a Park (31 October – 29 November)

Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Al Warqa'a Park offers families and outdoor fitness enthusiasts a dedicated space to get active, featuring a 2.8-km running and cycling track surrounded by greenery. With daily fitness classes, dedicated children's activities, ladies-only fitness zones, bike rentals and a running club, the village caters to all ages and abilities. Visitors can also enjoy bookable courts for padel, volleyball, football and basketball, alongside F&B outlets and hydration stations. The village is open daily from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Community Hubs: Bringing Fitness Closer to You

Bringing DFC closer to communities across the city, more than 30 Community Fitness Hubs will offer free daily workouts, specialised classes and activities that make fitness accessible to everyone in neighbourhoods across Dubai. From climbing sessions and rooftop yoga to community runs and strength training, these hubs give residents more opportunities to embrace their 30×30 close to home. For more information on locations, dates, timings and available activities, please visit.

The Fitness Hubs for 2026 include: The AllSports Arena Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub The Anytime Fitness Arjan 30×30 Fitness Hub The Anytime Fitness Bur Dubai Metro 30×30 Fitness Hub The Anytime Fitness JVC Phantom 30×30 Fitness Hub The Anytime Fitness Lamcy 30×30 Fitness Hub The B1 Mall 30X30 Fitness Hub The Bluewaters x SQUATWOLF 30×30 Fitness Hub The Dubai Holding Community Management x Anytime Fitness JVC 30×30 Fitness Hub The Dubai Holding Community Management x Anytime Fitness Science Park 30×30 Fitness Hub The Danube Sports World 30×30 Fitness Hub The Dubai Industrial City 30×30 Fitness Hub The Dubai Internet City 30×30 Fitness Hub The Gate Avenue 30×30 Fitness Hub The Good Form at Q East 30×30 Fitness Hub The Grand Hyatt Waterpark 30×30 Fitness Hub The Hatta Wadi Hub 30×30 Fitness Hub The HyperFit360 – Pac-Man 30×30 Fitness Hub The IFZA 30×30 Fitness Hub The JA Sports & Shooting Club 30×30 Fitness Hub The JLT 30×30 Fitness Hub The METROFITT Business Village 30×30 Fitness Hub The Mohammed bin Rashid Library 30×30 Fitness Hub The PaddlersHub UAE 30×30 Fitness Hub The Rixos The Palm Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub The Tilal Al Ghaf 30×30 Fitness Hub The Topgolf Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub The TopSpin Sports Centre 30×30 Fitness Hub The Town Square 30×30 Fitness Hub The Wasl Gate – Central Park 30×30 Fitness Hub The Wasl Green Park 30×30 Fitness Hub The Wasl Village 30×30 Fitness Hub The Wellcube Recovery 30×30 Fitness Hub The West Beach x Wellfit 30×30 Fitness Hub The Wind Rises Sailing 30×30 Fitness Hub

World-class sporting events during DFC

DFC 2026 will once again coincide with some of Dubai's biggest international sporting events, bringing world-class athletes, sports enthusiasts and spectators together for a diverse programme of competition and community participation. Highlights include:

International sporting events

Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 (8 – 15 November): The world's leading padel stars return to Hamdan Sports Complex for a week of elite competition, with a prize pool of EUR 470,000. Fans can watch top players, including Juan Lebrón, Ale Galán, Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia, while enjoying player clinics and interactive experiences.

DP World Tour Championships (12 – 15 November): The DP World Tour season finale returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates, bringing together the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai rankings, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, for four days of world-class golf, alongside entertainment and fitness activations for spectators.

Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World (21 – 22 November): The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix returns to Dubai for two days of high-speed racing, bringing together the world's top sailing teams as they compete aboard F50 foiling catamarans. Set against Dubai's iconic skyline, the event combines elite international competition with a waterfront spectator experience, showcasing the speed, precision and teamwork of world-class sailing.

DP World ILT20 Season 5 (22 November – 20 December): The DP World International League T20 returns for its fifth season, bringing international cricket to the UAE. Featuring six franchise teams and a mix of international stars and emerging local talent, the tournament offers T20 matches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Emirates Dubai 7s (27–29 November 2026): The Emirates Dubai 7s returns to The Sevens Stadium from 27 to 29 November 2026, combining elite rugby sevens competition with a wider programme of international and community sport, fitness and entertainment. Alongside top men's and women's rugby teams, the festival will feature cricket, netball, padel and fitness competitions, as well as Gaelic football, making its debut in 2026. With opportunities for both competitive and recreational participants, Emirates Dubai 7s brings athletes, families and spectators together for three days of sport and entertainment.

International participation events

Dubai T100 Triathlon (13–15 November 2026): The Dubai T100 Triathlon returns from 13 to 15 November at Al Mamzar, bringing elite triathlon competition and community participation to a new coastal setting. Taking place as the penultimate stop on the nine-race T100 Race to Qatar, the event combines elite competition with opportunities for amateur athletes and the wider community to get involved.

HYROX Dubai (27-28 November 2026): HYROX will bring its international fitness racing format to Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC), challenging participants to combine running with functional workout stations in a test of strength and endurance. Open to different experience levels, the event offers another opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to take part in an international competition during DFC 2026.

More ways to get active across Dubai

Beyond Dubai Fitness Challenge's flagship events and citywide programming, the 2026 calendar features a diverse range of additional fitness and sporting events across Dubai. From obstacle courses and endurance competitions to community runs and family-friendly activities, there is something for every age, ability, and fitness level.

Adventure & Obstacle Racing: Tough Mudder (31 October) at The Sevens Stadium, will feature challenging obstacles and teamwork-based activities. Younger fitness enthusiasts can take on the Urban Obstacle Juniors Championship (14 November) at Gravity Calisthenics Gym, while Ultra Trail Dubai 2026 (27–29 November) brings trail-running challenges to Hatta Wadi Hub.

Running Events for All: Dubai's running calendar kicks off with the Spinneys Family Run (31 October) at Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Halloween Run: Ready. Set. Boo! (31 October) at City Walk. The Mushrif Park Run (1 November) offers an opportunity to enjoy running in a natural setting, while the SKECHERS Performance Night Run 2 (4 November) at Meydan Royal Bridge offers an evening running experience.

Runners can also take part in the Plus500 City Half Marathon 2026 (8 November) at DIFC and CIGNA Run and Fitness (8 November) at Expo City Dubai. Later in the month, the Public Prosecution Run (15 November) and Emirates NBD Unity Run (15 November), featuring 3-km, 5-km and 10-km distances at Expo City Dubai, offer further opportunities for community participation.

Cycling: Cycling enthusiasts can join the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Ride 3 (22 November) at Al Qudra Cycling Path, to build endurance ahead of the main event.

Multi-Sport & Endurance Challenges: The Turf Games Dubai 2026 (20 – 21 November) at ISD Athletics Stadium in Dubai Sports City will bring together fitness enthusiasts for a competitive functional fitness experience. Meanwhile, Oceanman Dubai (7 – 8 November) at Al Mamzar Beach Park offers an open-water swimming challenge, and the UAE Lifeguard Championship 2026 (24 November) at Atlantis, The Palm, will showcase water safety and lifesaving skills.

Women's Fitness & Community Events: The Pink Ladies Games 2026 (31 October) at The Sevens Stadium celebrates women's participation in sport and fitness. The WOM Challenge 2026: Rise Together (14 November) at The Retreat Palm Dubai will bring women together through fitness and wellbeing activities.

Wellness & Lifestyle: The Arabian Soul Fest (14 – 15 November) at Zabeel Park adds a wellness-focused experience to Dubai's November calendar, bringing together activities centred on wellbeing and community connection.

With such a diverse calendar of events, residents and visitors have more opportunities to discover activities they enjoy and make 30 minutes of daily movement part of their routine.

Whether it's a high-intensity workout, a relaxing yoga session, a family walk, or a cycling adventure, what matters most is staying consistent. Through its tenth edition, DFC continues to encourage lasting habits that extend beyond the 30 days of the Challenge.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, MHERO – Al Ghurair and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative is further strengthened by Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Integrated Economic Zone, D43, etisalat, Emirates NBD, Fabletics, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Mai Dubai, P4ML, Puff, Persil, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Apparel Group, Emirates Airline, Fast&Up, Sukoon Insurance, Bupa, Skechers, and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Events Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

This November, discover 'What's Your 30×30?' and join the community in embracing an active lifestyle, building healthy habits and making lasting changes that go beyond the 30 days of the Challenge. Register now at . Follow DFC on Instagram.