CFI Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Trading Volume Of USD 3.45 Trillion
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Volume more than doubled year on year and rose 14% quarter on quarter Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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90 million trades were executed in Q3, twice as many as in Q3 2025
More than 250 million trades have been executed so far this year
The number of deposit transactions rose 60% year on year in Q3, and 43% over the first nine months
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