CFI Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Trading Volume Of USD 3.45 Trillion

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Volume more than doubled year on year and rose 14% quarter on quarter Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nine-month trading volume of USD 8.8 trillion has already surpassed the full-year 2025 total by more than a third

Clients placed twice as many trades as a year ago

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: CFI Financial Group, a leading online trading provider, recorded notional trading volume of USD 3.45 trillion in Q3 2026, the highest in its history. Volume more than doubled year on year, increasing approximately 123%, while rising a further 14% quarter on quarter.

This marks CFI's 11th consecutive announced quarter of record trading volume. Quarterly volume has also nearly tripled since early 2025, reflecting the continued expansion and growing scale of the business across its markets.

For the first nine months of 2026, trading volume reached USD 8.8 trillion, double the level of the same period last year. These figures reflect aggregated trading activity across the Group's licensed entities. With three months still to go, CFI has already exceeded its full-year 2025 volume of USD 6.4 trillion by more than a third, highlighting the strength and consistency of its trajectory.

Q3 Client Engagement:

90 million trades were executed in Q3, twice as many as in Q3 2025 More than 250 million trades have been executed so far this year The number of deposit transactions rose 60% year on year in Q3, and 43% over the first nine months

Client activity grew in step with volume, with trading and deposits activity showing substantial year-on-year increase:

Together, these figures reflect an increase in trading activity and client engagement across CFI's platforms, reinforcing the importance of continued investment in the Group's trading capabilities and client experience.

Ziad Melhem, Group CEO of CFI Financial Group, said:“Surpassing our full-year 2025 trading volume in just nine months is a significant milestone and reflects the scale and momentum CFI has achieved. It is a strong result for our business and a testament to the commitment of our teams across the Group.

“We see considerable opportunity ahead, both in expanding our reach and deepening our presence in the markets we serve. By broadening our capabilities, enhancing the client experience and creating new opportunities for our clients, we aim to build on the scale we have achieved and translate it into lasting competitive strength.”

Beyond Trading Performance:

Alongside its record trading activity, CFI continued to strengthen its leadership and broaden its offering. Federico Cirulli was appointed Chairman of the Board, while François du Plessis was appointed Country Chief Executive Officer of CFI South Africa.

CFI also introduced Gold 24/7 (XAUUSD-24H), complementing its existing extended-hours trading products.

The Group also received the Leading Broker in the UAE award at Forex Expo Dubai 2026 and Best Trade Execution of the Year 2026 at PROFX Expo Africa 2026.

Looking Ahead:

Entering the final quarter of 2026, CFI remains focused on advancing its technology and infrastructure, broadening its offering and building its presence across key markets. CFI enters Q4 from a position of strength, focused on long-term growth and on delivering more value to clients across its global network.

About CFI:

Established in 1998, CFI Financial Group is a leading online trading and investing provider. With more than 25 years of experience, CFI combines advanced technology and premium service to provide seamless access to global and local markets across equities, currencies, commodities and more, from key financial centers including London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, Cairo and Bogotá.

CFI is committed to building long-term client relationships and supporting traders at every stage of their journey. Its Global Brand Ambassadors, Seven-Time Formula OneTM World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova, together with partnerships across leading sports and cultural institutions including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Lebanese Basketball Federation and the Jordan Football Association, reflect a shared commitment to innovation, performance and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.

Risk Warning:

Trading in Contracts for Difference (CFDs), Spot Forex, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses, and investors may lose their entire invested capital. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investors should carefully consider their investment objectives, financial circumstances, experience, and risk tolerance before engaging in trading activities.

CFI Financial Group operates through separately regulated entities across different jurisdictions. Financial products, services, and applicable regulatory protections may vary depending on the relevant entity and jurisdiction.