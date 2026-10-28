Botim Becomes First Fintech To Issue The Jaywan Prepaid Card, Expanding Access To The UAE's National Card Scheme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The initial rollout will bring the Botim One Jaywan Prepaid Card to more than 200,000 workers through payroll and exchange house networks, with the ambition to expand access across millions of workers in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE |October 2026 – Botim, the UAE's leading fintech platform, has launched the Botim One Jaywan Prepaid Card, becoming the first fintech platform in the country to issue a prepaid card under Jaywan, the UAE's national card scheme. With over 8.5 million users across the UAE and an established payroll ecosystem, Botim will support wider adoption of Jaywan across workforce communities, enabling sovereign and secure everyday payments through the UAE's national payments infrastructure.

Operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, Jaywan is the UAE's national card scheme, designed to provide a secure, locally relevant payment ecosystem for people and businesses across the country. By routing and processing domestic card transactions within the UAE, Jaywan strengthens national control over payments infrastructure and supports the secure handling of payment data. The scheme enables payments at point-of-sale terminals and across e-commerce channels, alongside a rewards and offers programme tailored to consumers in the UAE. The participation of fintech platforms and financial institutions creates additional channels for Jaywan to reach communities across the country. Through its Wages Protection System (WPS) solution, Botim extends the national card scheme to workforce communities, supporting wider adoption.

As a financial institution accredited by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) to provide WPS services, Botim connects Jaywan issuance with an established digital payroll network. Through Botim's regulated WPS payroll solution, employers can disburse salaries digitally, while employees can use the Botim One Jaywan Prepaid Card for purchases at payment terminals and online. By enabling workers to make everyday payments through the UAE's national card scheme, the launch extends the value of wage digitization beyond salary disbursement and cash withdrawal, while supporting wider adoption of the national card scheme.

Employees can also access Botim's wider suite of financial services through the platform. Botim provides multilingual digital onboarding, with no minimum salary or minimum balance requirement. Cardholders can also send money to more than 170 international destinations, access over 125 dining, travel and lifestyle offers, invest in fractional gold and silver from AED 10, and, where eligible, access a range of credit products.

The initial rollout will be delivered through Botim's corporate payroll relationships and strategic partnerships with exchange houses, leveraging established networks that already serve employers and workforce communities across the UAE. Together, these channels are expected to reach more than 200,000 workers during the first phase.

H.E. Dr. Tariq BinHendi, CEO of Botim, said:

“The UAE continues to set a clear direction for the future of financial services by investing in infrastructure that is efficient, resilient and built for long-term national growth. Jaywan marks an important step in strengthening the country's payments ecosystem, supporting financial inclusion and advancing the UAE's digital transformation. Botim is proud to contribute to this national priority by supporting wider adoption of the scheme among workforce communities that are central to the UAE's economy.”

Within Botim's fintech user base, approximately 65% are blue-collar workers, while a further 31% work in grey-collar professions. This concentration positions Botim to accelerate Jaywan adoption among workforce communities that have historically been underserved by traditional financial services.

Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, said:

“The introduction of the first Jaywan prepaid card by Botim advances the expansion of the UAE's domestic card scheme and is a testament of how Jaywan delivers on its commitment to enhance financial inclusion. As more banks, fintechs, and regulated financial institutions introduce Jaywan products, the scheme reaches more customer segments and supports a broader range of everyday payment needs. This launch shows how prepaid products can extend secure digital payments to workforce communities and extends their participation in the UAE's national payment strategy in adopting the UAE's domestic card scheme.”

The rollout supports the objectives of the UAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme, the National Digital Economy Strategy and We the UAE 2031 by widening access to UAE-issued card solutions that process domestic payments locally. As adoption grows, Botim aims to extend the Botim One Jaywan Prepaid Card to up to 4 million workers across the UAE, expanding participation in Jaywan while connecting digital wage access with broader financial inclusion.

About Botim:

Botim is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, delivering inclusive, user-centric financial solutions through an AI-native platform. Built on the foundation of being the UAE's first free VoIP provider, Botim now serves over 170 million users across 155+ countries with a multi-layered consumer ecosystem spanning connectivity, payments, remittance, credit, investment and Business financial suite ecosystem.

As part of Astra Tech and the wider G42 ecosystem, Botim combines AI-native technology and regulatory credibility to serve consumers, and businesses at scale. With innovation and accessibility at its core, Botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity, making it easier, smarter, and more inclusive.