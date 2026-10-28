ADPIC And Partners Group Sign Agreement To Advance Private Sector Participation In Abu Dhabi's Infrastructure And Real Estate
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre“ADPIC”, the government entity responsible for overseeing capital projects across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, to incentivize private sector participation in Abu Dhabi's infrastructure and real estate sectors. Under the MoU – the Centre's first agreement with a private markets firm – ADPIC and Partners Group will explore opportunities for private sector participation in the capital projects the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has to offer, through investment in sectors such as advanced engineering and construction, industrial technologies, modular construction, technical services, and technology, including AI. Commenting on the MoU, H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, says:“Since its establishment, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre has worked to promote strong governance and advanced credibility in planning, implementing, and delivering projects, which, in turn, serves the economic and development strategies the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set, while enhancing quality of life for its community.” “At the Centre, we believe that the next stage of Abu Dhabi's growth requires a high level of coordination and collaboration between government entities and the private sector,” H.E. added.“We consider this a core pillar of our work; we consistently seek to build partnerships that combine capital, operational excellence, and innovation, while ensuring we attract partners with extensive expertise and a great capacity to support our strategic objectives.” For his part, Suhail Albaz, Chairman, Middle East, Africa & Central Asia, Partners Group, says:“We look forward to seeing this MoU open doors to compelling infrastructure and real estate investment opportunities across Abu Dhabi. We will work closely with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre to identify investments that can both generate attractive risk-adjusted returns and support Abu Dhabi's broader infrastructure and economic development priorities.” Under the terms of the MoU, Partners Group will look at both direct investment and co-investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, leveraging its local investment presence and active ownership approach. Partners Group has deep operational expertise and a strong track record of scaling platforms globally. The firm has been investing in the Middle East for decades across multiple asset classes, with its portfolio companies in the region currently employing over 2,000 individuals. The MoU was signed during the ADIS International Roadshow 2026 at EXPO REAL in Munich. Led by ADPIC, the Roadshow brought a 40+ member Abu Dhabi delegation spanning government, investment, development, and delivery to the European market, helping convert international engagement into practical partnerships around Abu Dhabi's USD 56 billion-plus capital projects program. About ADPIC:
Established in 2023, ADPIC's vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education. ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi's strategic goals. Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability. About Partners Group:
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2,000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Established in 2023, ADPIC's vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education. ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi's strategic goals. Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability. About Partners Group:
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2,000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment