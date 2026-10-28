Halloween 2026: 10 Horror Movies Inspired By Real-Life Incidents That Will Give You Chills

Discover 10 horror movies inspired by real-life incidents to watch this Halloween 2026, from Annabelle and The Conjuring to Indian and Asian films such as Bhoot, Death Whisperer and Vina: Before 7 Days.

No other occasion comes close to Halloween in terms of viewing horror movies inspired by true crime events or creepy incidents or even supposed paranormals that have happened in actuality.

But all supernatural incidents showcased in the movies need not be proven as true or factual. In fact, here is the list of 10 horror movies based on real incidents or first-hand narratives for you to watch this Halloween.

The movie takes its idea from the reported true story of a Raggedy Ann doll which paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren believed was possessed. But the alleged paranormal phenomenon is yet unverified.

This film is inspired by the true events experienced by the Perron family in a farmhouse in the state of Rhode Island in the 1970s. Their alleged paranormal experiences drew the attention of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The court horror movie has been inspired by the case of the German woman Anneliese Michel, who died in 1976 due to several sessions of exorcism.

Based on the 1998 disappearance of divers Tom and Eileen Lonergan in the Australian Great Barrier Reef, this survival thriller is an exploration of the fear of being alone in the open water.

Vicky Kaushal stars in this Indian horror movie inspired by the incident of the cargo ship MV Wisdom which ran aground in Mumbai's Juhu Beach in 2011.

This Indian crime thriller is based on the mysterious murders of homeless people in Mumbai in the 1980s. The murders have inspired the story and fictional investigation elements have been added in the movie.

This Thai horror film is based on a scary tale of a family that was told by the author Krittanon. He says that this story was told by his mother about what happened in the 1970s. The tale was later made into a film.

This horror thriller movie from Indonesia is inspired by the murder case of Vina Dewi Arsita and her boyfriend Eky. This true story inspired a fiction story that includes the supernatural tale of communicating with the spirit.

This Thai horror movie is based on a shocking discovery made in Bangkok in 2010 where more than 2,000 foetus skeletons were discovered kept in the temple. The actual story was a scandal, but the film makes it supernatural horror.

This movie blends both the true 1974 murders of six family members in the DeFeo family as well as the experiences of hauntings by the Lutz family, who moved into the house later on.

No matter if you love haunted dolls, supposed possessions, gruesome crimes, or even Asian horror stories, there is a variety of horror movies for your Halloween marathon among the top 10 films listed above.