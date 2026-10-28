Openai Reportedly Plans To Buy Google's AI Chips As Computing Demand Expands

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)OpenAI is reportedly planning to purchase Google's artificial intelligence chips as demand for computing capacity continues to reshape the technology industry. The reported move could deepen the commercial relationship between two companies that compete in AI applications, search and cloud services.

Reuters reported on October 28, citing The Information, that OpenAI planned to buy Google's tensor processing units, or TPUs. The report did not disclose the financial terms or the expected size of the purchase. Neither company provided further details about the reported plan.

Reuters

Why OpenAI is looking beyond conventional GPUs

Advanced AI models require substantial computing resources for training and inference. Nvidia's graphics processing units have become a major component of AI infrastructure, but technology companies are also developing and adopting alternative processors designed for specific workloads.

Google's TPUs are custom chips designed to accelerate machine learning operations. They can provide an alternative for certain AI workloads, depending on performance requirements, software compatibility and operating costs.

For OpenAI, using a broader range of computing hardware could help diversify its infrastructure options. Access to different processors may also provide additional flexibility when securing capacity for its growing range of AI services.

However, adopting alternative chips involves technical considerations. Companies must ensure that their models, software frameworks and deployment systems work effectively with the hardware.

An unusual relationship between competitors

OpenAI and Google compete in several areas, including consumer AI assistants, enterprise AI products and cloud computing. A chip purchasing arrangement would illustrate how competition and commercial cooperation can coexist in the technology sector.

OpenAI has already been reported to use Google's cloud infrastructure, and Reuters noted that the companies announced plans the previous week to make OpenAI's advanced models available through Google Cloud.

Google has also been expanding the market for its TPUs, including through agreements involving other AI developers. Broadening the customer base for these chips could strengthen Google's position in the AI infrastructure market.

Implications for semiconductor companies

The development highlights the growing importance of specialised processors in the AI industry. Chip suppliers compete not only on raw computing performance but also on energy efficiency, networking, software support and the overall cost of operating AI systems.

Nvidia remains an important supplier to OpenAI, while Google is seeking to establish its own chips as an alternative for selected workloads. The market opportunity may expand as AI developers require more computing capacity.

What investors will monitor

Investors will look for confirmation of the reported purchase, details about the hardware involved and any indication of the scale of the arrangement.

The broader question is whether alternative AI chips can win a larger share of workloads currently served by GPUs. Any shift will depend on technical performance, availability, software compatibility and total operating costs.