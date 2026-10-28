Under Houthi Fire, Saudi Arabia Looks To China For Missile Support

MENAFN - Asia Times) Saudi Arabia's rapid expansion of a ballistic missile factory signals a transformative shift in its pursuit of strategic deterrence.

Saudi Arabia is expanding its solid-propellant missile production complex near al-Duwadimi, approximately 200 kilometers west of Riyadh, to develop longer-range ballistic weapons capable of carrying heavier payloads, multiple media outlets reported this month based on satellite imagery analysis.

Work began in April 2025 on two primary structures: an expanded motor-casting facility equipped with 5-to-6-meter casting pits flanked by blast-deflection walls, and an adjacent site likely intended for raw propellant precursors or component storage.

The upgrades, which experts assess could be operational by late 2026, rely heavily on Chinese technical designs following decades of missile acquisitions, including DF-3 and DF-15 systems.

By shifting toward domestic solid-fuel manufacturing-which enables rapid launch preparation and extended storage-Saudi Arabia aims to counter regional security threats, deter Iran without risking its air fleet, and counter Yemen's Houthi fighters amid restricted US ballistic weapons transfers.

However, the expansion accelerates a regional arms buildup across the Persian Gulf while potentially hardening bipartisan opposition in the US Congress against a proposed civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

Saudi Arabia's expansion of domestic solid-propellant ballistic missile manufacturing - underwritten by Chinese technical assistance - reflects an operational strike doctrine shaped by combat aircraft losses over Yemen, vulnerable military airfields, and dwindling US munition stockpiles, even as geopolitical constraints prevent China from replacing the US as Saudi Arabia's primary security partner. This operational doctrine is already being tested in combat.

Amidst the ongoing Iran war, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in September 2026 that Saudi Arabia appears to have fired a Chinese-made DF-15 ballistic missile in combat for the first time, after missile debris bearing“DF-15A” markings was discovered in the Yemeni desert.