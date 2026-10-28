FEC Systems Go Offline Days Before Vote Amid Reported Hack
(MENAFN) The Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) electronic filing and alert systems have gone dark less than a week before the Nov. 3 general election, and a reported hacking incident is under investigation, according to a news outlet.
The outlet reported Tuesday, citing an email sent to at least one political committee, that the filing platform was down, leaving committees unable to submit campaign finance reports electronically. The agency told the committee in the email, which the outlet reviewed: “The Federal Election Commission’s electronic filing system is currently offline,” followed by “At this time, you cannot submit electronic reports to the FEC.”
The FEC’s status tracker shows the agency began investigating the outages Monday evening. FEC Notify, the service that alerts subscribers to newly filed campaign finance reports, is also offline.
FEC spokesperson Myles Martin was quoted in a statement as saying: “At this time, we can point to the status update posted to the FEC’s website that the electronic filing system is currently offline and our IT staff are actively working to restore service.”
Democratic FEC Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum moved to head off concerns about the vote itself, saying the outage does not affect voting. She wrote on the US social media platform X: “To be absolutely clear: This has NOTHING to do with voter files or voter registration,” and “Those are maintained by the states. The FEC only handles federal campaign finance filings.”
The outlet reported Tuesday, citing an email sent to at least one political committee, that the filing platform was down, leaving committees unable to submit campaign finance reports electronically. The agency told the committee in the email, which the outlet reviewed: “The Federal Election Commission’s electronic filing system is currently offline,” followed by “At this time, you cannot submit electronic reports to the FEC.”
The FEC’s status tracker shows the agency began investigating the outages Monday evening. FEC Notify, the service that alerts subscribers to newly filed campaign finance reports, is also offline.
FEC spokesperson Myles Martin was quoted in a statement as saying: “At this time, we can point to the status update posted to the FEC’s website that the electronic filing system is currently offline and our IT staff are actively working to restore service.”
Democratic FEC Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum moved to head off concerns about the vote itself, saying the outage does not affect voting. She wrote on the US social media platform X: “To be absolutely clear: This has NOTHING to do with voter files or voter registration,” and “Those are maintained by the states. The FEC only handles federal campaign finance filings.”
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