Air Defenses Neutralize 71 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

According to the military, starting at 18:00 on Tuesday, October 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile launched from Taganrog and 88 attack UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (38 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles, Gerberas, and Parodiya-type decoy drones. The attacks came from the directions of Oryol and Kursk in Russia and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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Preliminary data indicate that, as of 08:00 on Wednesday, October 28, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 71 drones.

Several attack UAVs remain in the air, with combat operations ongoing.

Impacts were recorded at eight locations, while debris from downed targets fell at two locations.