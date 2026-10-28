War Update: Over 190 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most Russian Attacks On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook update on the battlefield situation as of 08:00 on Wednesday, October 28, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 68 airstrikes, dropping 258 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian invaders deployed 9,654 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,535 attacks, including 35 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian strikes targeted Bezsalivka, Koreniok, Tovstodubove, Ulаnove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Pysarivka, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Hirky, Kruzhok, Doroshivka, Mohrytsia, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Luzhky, Kozache, Obody, Mala Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Korchakivka, Volfyne, Zapsillia, and Ivolzhanske in the Sumy region, and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region. Fotovyzh was hit by an airstrike.

Ukraine's missile forces and artillery struck a Russian UAV control center.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,510 over past day

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out 37 attacks, three of them using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five attacks. Russian invaders attacked toward Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched three assaults toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops carried out six assault operations toward Nove, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russian army launched two attacks near Yampil and toward Orikhuvatka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops attacked three times toward Malynivka, Vasiutynske, and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Raiske and Pavlivka.

The enemy launched 32 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, attempting to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Vodianske, Vasylivka, Molodetske, and Udachne, and toward Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Hulive, and Serhiivka.

Russian forces conducted no assault operations in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops launched 17 attacks, attempting to advance toward Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yehorivka.

Russian forces conducted no assault operations in the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces