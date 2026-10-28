Body Of Second Girl Swept Away By Flash Floods Found In Madaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Civil Defense and police teams have recovered the body of a second girl swept away by flash floods in Madaba Governorate following unstable weather conditions, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Wednesday.

The PSD spokesperson said specialized teams located the girl's body during search and rescue operations in the governorate.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are continuing extensive search operations for a missing person in Balqa Governorate.

The spokesperson said search efforts would continue without interruption, with all available resources deployed until the missing person is found.

//Petra// RZ