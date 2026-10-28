Jinji Chemical Announces Official Schedule For 2026 National Day Holiday

As China's National Day approaches, JINJI CHEMICAL would like to extend our warmest greetings and sincere appreciation to our customers, business partners, and friends around the world.

National Day is an important annual holiday in China, providing an opportunity for people to celebrate, spend time with family, and look back on the year with gratitude and confidence for the future.

On this special occasion, we would also like to thank our customers for their continued trust and cooperation with JINJI CHEMICAL. Your support has encouraged us to continuously improve our products, services, and technical capabilities while building long-term partnerships with customers in different markets.

National Day Holiday Schedule

Please kindly note that JINJI CHEMICAL will be closed for the National Day holiday from October 1 to October 7, 2026. Normal business operations will resume on October 8, 2026.

During the holiday period, our response time may be slower than usual. If you have any upcoming orders, sample requests, shipment arrangements, technical questions, or other business requirements, please contact our team as soon as possible. We will make every effort to coordinate your requirements before the holiday and follow up promptly after normal operations resume.

Cellulose Ether and Polymer Solutions

As a professional manufacturer and supplier of cellulose ether and polymer products, JINJI CHEMICAL provides HPMC, HEMC/MHEC, HEC, and RDP for a wide range of construction and industrial applications.

HPMC & HEMC/MHEC

Our HPMC and HEMC/MHEC products are widely used in tile adhesives, wall putty, skim coat, gypsum products, plastering mortar, dry-mix mortar, and self-leveling compounds.

Depending on the formulation and application requirements, cellulose ethers can help provide:



Water Retention: Helps maintain sufficient moisture in the formulation and supports proper cement or gypsum hydration.

Improved Workability: Enhances smoothness, consistency, and ease of application.

Rheology Control: Helps control viscosity and flow behavior for more stable and manageable formulations.

Extended Open Time: Helps keep the material workable for longer after application.

Anti-Sagging: Supports better resistance to sagging, especially in vertical applications such as tile adhesive and wall putty. Application Consistency: Contributes to more uniform application performance and formulation stability.

HEC

Our HEC products are mainly used in water-based coatings, paints, detergents, and other specialty applications. Depending on the formulation, HEC can help provide viscosity control, thickening, stabilization, water retention, and improved application performance.

RDP

Our RDP polymer powders are designed for construction formulations that require enhanced adhesion, flexibility, cohesion, and mechanical performance. RDP can be used in applications such as tile adhesives, dry-mix mortars, wall putty, and other cementitious formulations, helping improve the overall performance and durability of the finished material.

With more than 20 years of experience in the cellulose industry, JINJI CHEMICAL continues to focus on consistent quality, stable production, technical development, and reliable supply. Our products are supplied to customers across China and international markets, supporting different formulation requirements and application conditions.

Customer Support During the Holiday

We understand that international projects and production schedules may continue even during holidays. If you need assistance with product selection, technical information, TDS, samples, formulation requirements, or order arrangements, please feel free to contact us.

Whether you are evaluating a new grade of HPMC, MHEC, HEC, or RDP, looking for a suitable product for a specific application, or preparing for a future order, our team is ready to provide professional support based on your requirements.

Messages received during the holiday will be handled as soon as possible, and our team will continue following up with business inquiries after we return to normal operations.

Looking Forward to Working Together

The National Day holiday is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity to look toward the future. JINJI CHEMICAL will continue working with customers and partners to provide reliable cellulose ether and polymer solutions and to develop products that meet changing market and application requirements.

Thank you once again for your trust, cooperation, and continued support. We sincerely value every partnership and look forward to creating more opportunities together in the future.

Happy National Day!

About Us

Shijiazhuang Jinji Cellulose Tech Co., Ltd, also known as JINJI CHEMICAL, is a leading manufacturer in the cellulose ether industry.

Founded in 2002 and based in Hebei Province, China, we have over 20 years of experience in the production of HPMC, MHEC, HEC, and RDP.