Azerbaijan Plans To Join Makkah Convention Prosecutor General

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan plans to accede to the Makkah Convention, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The prosecutor general noted that Azerbaijan has ratified the UN Convention against Corruption, the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, as well as the Council of Europe's Civil Law and Criminal Law Conventions on Corruption.

Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan has established a modern legal framework aligned with international anti-corruption standards by implementing large-scale legal and institutional reforms. Reforms have also been carried out within the judicial and law enforcement systems to ensure the effective application of relevant legislation.

The prosecutor general added that, alongside punitive measures against corruption, special attention is also paid to its prevention within the country. According to him, "ASAN Khidmet" centers have made a significant contribution to ensuring transparency in public administration by providing state services in a transparent manner.

Aliyev also emphasized the importance of cooperation with international partners and the exchange of experience in the fight against corruption.