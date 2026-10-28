MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KPN's Supervisory Board nominates Mayte Oosterveld and Natasja Laheij for appointment to the Supervisory Board. Both nominations will be submitted for voting at KPN's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in April 2027.

Mayte Oosterveld has extensive executive experience in finance, strategy and M&A. From 2024 to 2026, she served as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com. Prior to that, she held senior roles at PLUS Retail and Ahold Delhaize, following earlier experience at Goldman Sachs. She currently serves on the Supervisory Boards of Royal Vopak and Royal Ahrend and is a member of the Executive Committee of Vereniging Aegon Americas.

Natasja Laheij brings broad international experience in finance, technology, digital platforms and business transformation. From 2019 to 2024, she served as CFO EMEA Consumer Apps, Platforms & Devices at Google and previously held senior roles at Amazon, Apple and Sony Ericsson. She currently chairs the Board of Directors of ASOS PLC and serves on the Supervisory Board of PostNL, where she chairs the Audit Committee.

The proposed appointments follow the upcoming departure of Jolande Sap and Marga de Jager from KPN's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is grateful to both for their valuable contribution to KPN.

The nominations reflect the Supervisory Board's aim to maintain a balanced composition and further strengthen its financial, strategic, technological and international expertise. The appointments will take effect at the close of the 2027 AGM.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN nominates Mayte Oosterveld and Natasja Laheij to Supervisory Board

28/10/2026

KPN-N

Attachment

KPN nominates Mayte Oosterveld and Natasja Laheij to Supervisory Board