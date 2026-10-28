Transaction In Own Shares
|Date of Purchase
|Number of Ordinary share purchased
|Volume weighted average price (pence)
|Highest Price per share
|Lowest Price per share
|Trading venue
|21 October 2026
|22,442
|3,781.7421
|3,814.00
|3,766.00
|London Stock Exchange
|21 October 2026
|18,558
|3,782.6367
|3,808.00
|3,768.00
|BATS Europe
|21 October 2026
|6,000
|3,782.1760
|3,804.00
|3,762.00
|Chi-X Europe
|21 October 2026
|3,000
|3,784.6967
|3,804.00
|3,768.00
|Aquis
|22 October 2026
|22,000
|3,822.1904
|3,874.00
|3,792.00
|London Stock Exchange
|22 October 2026
|19,000
|3,823.7753
|3,874.00
|3,794.00
|BATS Europe
|22 October 2026
|6,000
|3,823.6900
|3,872.00
|3,792.00
|Chi-X Europe
|22 October 2026
|3,000
|3,825.2693
|3,870.00
|3,798.00
|Aquis
|23 October 2026
|22,000
|3,829.4895
|3,880.00
|3,812.00
|London Stock Exchange
|23 October 2026
|19,000
|3,830.2724
|3,880.00
|3,812.00
|BATS Europe
|23 October 2026
|6,000
|3,831.0790
|3,874.00
|3,812.00
|Chi-X Europe
|23 October 2026
|3,000
|3,829.9813
|3,852.00
|3,820.00
|Aquis
|26 October 2026
|22,000
|3,854.2976
|3,866.00
|3,836.00
|London Stock Exchange
|26 October 2026
|19,000
|3,854.0312
|3,866.00
|3,830.00
|BATS Europe
|26 October 2026
|6,000
|3,853.6820
|3,866.00
|3,838.00
|Chi-X Europe
|26 October 2026
|3,000
|3,853.8627
|3,860.00
|3,844.00
|Aquis
|27 October 2026
|22,000
|3,837.6131
|3,872.00
|3,798.00
|London Stock Exchange
|27 October 2026
|19,000
|3,835.9183
|3,870.00
|3,798.00
|BATS Europe
|27 October 2026
|6,000
|3,836.0250
|3,874.00
|3,800.00
|Chi-X Europe
|27 October 2026
|3,000
|3,837.2580
|3,872.00
|3,800.00
|Aquis
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares reported above, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,304,676 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (305,304,676) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
From the commencement of the share buy-back programme on 30 September 2026, the Company has purchased 1,000,000 ordinary shares in aggregate at a weighted average price of 3,709.19p per ordinary share.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, a full breakdown of the individual purchases of ordinary shares made by UBS on behalf of the Company can be found in the link to this announcement.
Admiral share purchases 21.10.26 - 27.10.26
- ENDS -
For further information, please contact:
Media:
Addy Frederick ...
Investors/ Analysts:
Jelena Bjelanovic ...
Attachment
-
Admiral share purchases 21.10.26 - 27.10.26
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment