Ignitis Group To Present 9M 2026 Results On 11 November
To join the earnings call online, please register at:
It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here. After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.
All questions of interest can be sent to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.
Presentation slides will be available for download prior to the call at:
The First nine months 2026 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
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