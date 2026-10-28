Speeding Dominates Driver Offences As Distracted Driving Continues To Increase, New UK Risk Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work-related driving remains the UK's leading occupational hazard, with 445 people killed in crashes involving a working driver in 2025. These deaths accounted for nearly 2 out of every 7 road fatalities (29%) and were nearly double those linked to on-site workplace incidents.

In its second driver risk report, SambaSafety examines driver behaviour and operational pressures that contribute to the risk of work-related driving. Speeding offences represent the largest share of driver offences, while distracted driving offences continue to increase.

The report draws on an analysis of more than 500 million miles of proprietary telematics data spanning over 135 million driver behaviour events, as well as survey responses from 740 fleet, broker, and insurance professionals. It also incorporates third-party research on road safety, workforce risk, and commercial motor insurance.

Key findings include:



Speeding offences account for 37% of major driver offences, the largest share of any category. Severe speeding rates also differ significantly by sector: Construction fleets have a median rate more than five times higher than Transportation fleets.

Distracted-driving offences increased 31% over a two-year period, while more than 40% of fleet distracted-driving events occurred between 6 am and noon.

Nearly 90% of surveyed fleets use telematics, but only 26% use the data to assign driver training. Among fleets that connect telematics with training, 78% report fewer crashes or claims, and 89% report improved safety. Thirty-five percent of fleets share telematics data with an insurer or broker. Among fleets that do not share, 64% say they have never been asked, while 31% cite insufficient value or benefit.

“One of the clearest themes in this year's research is the gap between collecting data and putting it to good use. Many fleets have adopted telematics, but relatively few are using those insights to guide their training efforts. Organisations that connect driver behaviour data with proactive support are seeing stronger safety outcomes and getting more value from their investment,” said Kristy Kennah, Head of Insurance at SambaSafety.

The report also finds that UK commercial motor conditions have moderated for well-managed risks, but claims inflation remains a challenge. Of the £2.9 billion paid by British motor insurers during the first quarter of 2026, £1.9 billion went towards vehicle repairs. Fleets that can demonstrate sustained risk control and improved safety performance may be better positioned for productive renewal conversations with insurers.

The 2026 UK Driver Risk Report is available at sambasafety.com.

About SambaSafety

SambaSafety is a recognised innovator and leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions for over 15,000 organisations with automotive mobility exposure, including many on Fortune's Global 500 list. Employers and insurers benefit from SambaSafety's continuous risk monitoring, intuitive insights, and eLearning solutions.

Through the collection, correlation, and analysis of telematics, claims, licence and corporate data sources, our flexible, end-to-end capabilities enable businesses and insurers to better evaluate and mitigate driving risk, accelerate product development, reduce crashes, and foster safer communities.

CONTACT: Arissa Dimond SambaSafety 720-994-3824...