GianChand Indian Single Malt Whisky Unveils Exclusive Diwali Gifting Collection, Celebrating ‘The Pursuit of Craft’
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
Featuring Signature, Adambaraa and Manshaa, the festive collection brings together Indian heritage, fine craftsmanship and understated luxury
New Delhi, 28 October 2026: GianChand, the premium Indian single malt whisky from DeVANS Modern Breweries, has unveiled its exclusive Diwali gifting collection, inspired by its new brand campaign, ‘The Pursuit of Craft’. Featuring three specially curated gifting boxes for GianChand Signature, Adambaraa and Manshaa, the collection brings together the brand’s Himalayan heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary luxury, offering a distinctive gifting experience for the festive season.
Rooted in the philosophy that craftsmanship is an endless journey of creation, refinement and evolution, ‘The Pursuit of Craft’ celebrates the patience, precision and dedication behind every GianChand expression. The campaign draws inspiration from the infinity symbol (∞), representing the continuous pursuit of excellence and a legacy that evolves with time. Extending this philosophy into festive gifting, the collection reflects the belief that a thoughtfully chosen gift is as much an expression of appreciation as it is a celebration of craftsmanship.
The collection features three distinct expressions, each reflecting a different facet of GianChand’s philosophy and heritage. Through expression-specific storytelling and thoughtfully designed packaging, the gifting boxes celebrate the individual character of each single malt while retaining a cohesive visual identity inspired by ‘The Pursuit of Craft’.
GianChand Signature pays tribute to the legacy of founder Dewan Gian Chand, celebrating the passion, patience and dedication that transform craftsmanship into an enduring legacy. Targeted towards a discerning consumer, the expression reflects the brand’s commitment to excellence and the depth and character of Indian single malt whisky.
GianChand Adambaraa embodies understated elegance and quiet grandeur. Patiently matured in American bourbon casks, this unpeated, non-chill filtered single malt draws inspiration from Himalayan heritage and Dogra hospitality. With its philosophy of refinement and restraint, Adambaraa offers a sophisticated gifting choice for those who appreciate understated luxury.
GianChand Manshaa celebrates the spirit of meaningful occasions and milestones. A peated single malt matured in American bourbon casks and non-chill filtered for remarkable smoothness, Manshaa draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Jammu and the enduring spirit of the Himalayas.
Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director, DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd., said, “Diwali is about celebrating meaningful relationships and expressing appreciation. With our GianChand gifting collection, we have brought the philosophy of ‘The Pursuit of Craft’ into festive gifting, offering three distinctive expressions that reflect our heritage, craftsmanship and commitment to excellence.”
The launch builds on GianChand’s positioning in the premium Indian single malt segment, highlighting the brand’s Himalayan roots and its emphasis on patience, precision and refinement. By extending its craftsmanship-led identity into festive gifting, GianChand brings a contemporary dimension to traditional celebrations while staying true to its heritage.
The GianChand Diwali gifting collection is priced at ₹4,500 for Signature, while Adambaraa and Manshaa are priced at ₹9,000 each and is available at retail outlets across Gurgaon, Punjab, Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu. The collection offers discerning consumers a choice of premium gifting options for festive celebrations and meaningful personal occasions.
Featuring Signature, Adambaraa and Manshaa, the festive collection brings together Indian heritage, fine craftsmanship and understated luxury
New Delhi, 28 October 2026: GianChand, the premium Indian single malt whisky from DeVANS Modern Breweries, has unveiled its exclusive Diwali gifting collection, inspired by its new brand campaign, ‘The Pursuit of Craft’. Featuring three specially curated gifting boxes for GianChand Signature, Adambaraa and Manshaa, the collection brings together the brand’s Himalayan heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary luxury, offering a distinctive gifting experience for the festive season.
Rooted in the philosophy that craftsmanship is an endless journey of creation, refinement and evolution, ‘The Pursuit of Craft’ celebrates the patience, precision and dedication behind every GianChand expression. The campaign draws inspiration from the infinity symbol (∞), representing the continuous pursuit of excellence and a legacy that evolves with time. Extending this philosophy into festive gifting, the collection reflects the belief that a thoughtfully chosen gift is as much an expression of appreciation as it is a celebration of craftsmanship.
The collection features three distinct expressions, each reflecting a different facet of GianChand’s philosophy and heritage. Through expression-specific storytelling and thoughtfully designed packaging, the gifting boxes celebrate the individual character of each single malt while retaining a cohesive visual identity inspired by ‘The Pursuit of Craft’.
GianChand Signature pays tribute to the legacy of founder Dewan Gian Chand, celebrating the passion, patience and dedication that transform craftsmanship into an enduring legacy. Targeted towards a discerning consumer, the expression reflects the brand’s commitment to excellence and the depth and character of Indian single malt whisky.
GianChand Adambaraa embodies understated elegance and quiet grandeur. Patiently matured in American bourbon casks, this unpeated, non-chill filtered single malt draws inspiration from Himalayan heritage and Dogra hospitality. With its philosophy of refinement and restraint, Adambaraa offers a sophisticated gifting choice for those who appreciate understated luxury.
GianChand Manshaa celebrates the spirit of meaningful occasions and milestones. A peated single malt matured in American bourbon casks and non-chill filtered for remarkable smoothness, Manshaa draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Jammu and the enduring spirit of the Himalayas.
Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director, DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd., said, “Diwali is about celebrating meaningful relationships and expressing appreciation. With our GianChand gifting collection, we have brought the philosophy of ‘The Pursuit of Craft’ into festive gifting, offering three distinctive expressions that reflect our heritage, craftsmanship and commitment to excellence.”
The launch builds on GianChand’s positioning in the premium Indian single malt segment, highlighting the brand’s Himalayan roots and its emphasis on patience, precision and refinement. By extending its craftsmanship-led identity into festive gifting, GianChand brings a contemporary dimension to traditional celebrations while staying true to its heritage.
The GianChand Diwali gifting collection is priced at ₹4,500 for Signature, while Adambaraa and Manshaa are priced at ₹9,000 each and is available at retail outlets across Gurgaon, Punjab, Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu. The collection offers discerning consumers a choice of premium gifting options for festive celebrations and meaningful personal occasions.
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