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Exploring Garage Door Types, Design Features, and Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 28, 2026 - China's garage door manufacturing sector serves a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications, from insulated sectional systems for homes to high-speed doors for logistics facilities. This 2026 industry overview features five manufacturers: Xuchang Lifter M&E Equipment Co., Ltd. (LIFTER Garage Door), Wuxi Xufeng Door Industry Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Qingdao Norton Door Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Hengjie Door Technology Co., Ltd., and Xi Rui (Tianjin) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.The overview considers product scope, manufacturing information and the technical documentation relevant to international sourcing. LIFTER Garage Door is the principal company profile, with detailed product and corporate information available for review. The other four companies are introduced through their publicly described product ranges and manufacturing backgrounds. The profiles are intended as a sourcing reference rather than an independently audited ranking.Why 2026 Is a Screening YearTwo developments shape the current buying cycle. The first is market growth. Research published by Dataintelo in March 2026 valued the global garage door market at USD 14.8 billion in 2025 and projected USD 24.6 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.8%. The same study estimated that automatic mechanisms accounted for 61.5% of the market by mechanism in 2025.The second is the cost of an unsuitable specification. The 2024 Remodeling Cost vs. Value report, published by Zonda Media with DASMA input, estimated the average US garage door replacement at approximately USD 4,513 against an estimated resale value of USD 8,751. These figures underline why buyers consider durability, insulation, operating performance and replacement-part availability when evaluating a residential garage door.Standards also influence supplier qualification. DASMA lists ANSI/DASMA 102-2018 for sectional overhead-type doors, 103-2017 for counterbalance systems on residential sectional doors, 105-2017 for thermal transmittance and air infiltration, 108-2017 for structural performance under uniform static air pressure difference, 109-2017 for life-cycle performance, and 203-2020 for non-fire-rated rolling doors. ANSI/DASMA 110-2025, addressing lifting cables for sectional doors, was reported as ANSI-approved on July 7, 2025.In the United States, UL 325 addresses the safety of door operators and requires two independent entrapment-protection systems for automatic garage door operators within its applicable scope. Buyers should therefore evaluate operator safety documentation separately from the door's structural, thermal and cycle-life evidence.How the Shortlist Was BuiltThe shortlist focuses on identifiable Chinese manufacturers with publicly described garage door or related door-system products. The comparison framework below provides a consistent basis for further supplier qualification:. Standards and testing: Product scope mapped to applicable standards, supported by structural and cycle-test reports where required.. Panel and insulation data: Panel thickness, core material, core density, and declared U-value or R-value.. Hardware and cycle life: Spring material, wire diameter, inner diameter, rated cycles and lifting-cable specifications.. Manufacturing capacity and lead time: Capacity units, production basis and confirmed delivery schedules.. Market-access documentation: Relevant CE and EN 13241-1 documentation for European projects, ISO 9001:2015 quality-management certification where applicable, and operator compliance evidence for automated systems.1. Xuchang Lifter M&E Equipment Co., Ltd. (LIFTER Garage Door)LIFTER Garage Door is a garage door and industrial door manufacturer based in the Weidu Industrial Agglomeration Area of Xuchang City, Henan Province, China. Founded in 2017, the company reports a 35,000-square-metre facility, more than 200 employees and 13 research and development engineers. Its production setup includes two fully automatic polyurethane composite-panel lines, supporting a company-reported annual capacity of 200,000 units.The company's product portfolio includes European-standard and American garage doors, industrial sliding doors, aluminium-alloy guide doors, high-speed roller shutters, and sliding or swing doors. Its broader range also covers loading technology, including dock levelers, door seals and shelters, cold-storage doors, rapid doors and related accessories. The portfolio serves residential garage door applications as well as commercial garage door and industrial access requirements.The company states that it holds CE certification and ISO 9001:2015 certification, that its products meet EN 13241-1 requirements, and that exports account for 80% of output. It identifies the European Union and the United States among its main markets and reports customers in more than 100 countries.Published product data provides several points for technical evaluation. The European H-Line pattern door is listed with a 40 mm panel thickness, a finger-safe panel structure and a polyurethane core density of at least 42 kg/m3. The company states that this model is CE certified to EN 13241-1 and carries a 10-year panel warranty.The American flush-panel sectional door is listed at 40 mm as standard, with a 50 mm insulated option and a company-stated R-value of R-16.55. Its published specifications also include air-tightness Class 6 under GB/T 7106, 65Mn garage door springs rated at 20,000 standard cycles with a 100,000-cycle heavy-duty option, and a maximum door weight of 350 kg. These specifications are relevant to buyers comparing an insulated garage door with alternative panel constructions.The industrial lifting-door range is listed at a maximum width of 9,000 mm and a maximum area of 60 m2, with standard-lift, high-lift and vertical-lift configurations. The company also offers different garage door panel designs and related hardware for sectional door systems.Component specifications are published separately. The garage door hardware kit covers torsion springs made from 72B, 82B, 60Si2Mn and 55SiCr spring steels, with wire diameters from 5.0 mm to 12.0 mm and inner diameters from 44 mm to 152 mm. Rated service life ranges from 15,000 to 100,000 cycles. The spring specification also states more than 20,000 cycles without breakage at load loss below 15%, and more than 72 hours of neutral salt-spray exposure without rust spots.The HSD-001 rapid spiral door is listed at an operating speed of 0.8 to 2.5 m/s, a heat-transfer coefficient below 0.5 W/(m2·K), and wind resistance of 32 m/s. This product extends the portfolio beyond conventional residential systems into high-speed commercial and industrial applications, including projects that specify a spiral garage door or rapid industrial door.Commercial terms are stated as a minimum order quantity of one set and a standard lead time of 10 to 15 working days. All capacity, R-value, cycle-life and performance figures in this profile are company-reported and should be verified against current product documentation before procurement.2. Wuxi Xufeng Door Industry Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Wuxi Xufeng Door Industry Manufacturing Co., Ltd., based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, describes a product range spanning sectional garage doors, rolling shutter doors, industrial doors, aluminium and PVC high-speed doors, and large-format hangar doors. Its published manufacturing information identifies automatic production lines for door panels and shutter slats, alongside equipment for forming tracks and profiles. The company also describes experience serving international markets and industrial access applications. Its range makes it relevant to buyers comparing a Sectional Garage Door with a roll up garage door or other door configurations, although individual specifications and certifications should be checked against the model being quoted.3. Qingdao Norton Door Technology Co., Ltd.Established in 2005, Qingdao Norton Door Technology Co., Ltd. describes itself as a manufacturer of overhead garage doors, rolling shutter doors, glass sectional doors, stacking doors, industrial sectional doors and high-speed doors. Its published range includes polyurethane-foam insulated garage doors, single-skin garage doors, steel rolling doors and aluminium spiral rapid doors. The company also states that it offers OEM and ODM services and exports products to more than 40 countries. Its portfolio covers both residential and industrial uses, giving buyers several door types to evaluate within one supplier relationship. Product-specific test reports and certification scope remain important when comparing an automatic garage door, a non-insulated garage door or a steel garage door.4. Guangdong Hengjie Door Technology Co., Ltd.Guangdong Hengjie Door Technology Co., Ltd., based in Jieyang, Guangdong Province, describes a business spanning sectional garage doors, sectional industrial doors, fast rolling doors, industrial stacking doors, PVC rolling doors and related components. Its company profile states that it introduced a polyurethane door-panel automatic production line in 2021 and operates in both garage door and industrial door segments. The product range includes options for residential, commercial and factory applications, while its broader offering covers rolling-door and high-speed-door systems. Buyers assessing an electric garage door or a panel-lift door should confirm the exact panel structure, operating mechanism, safety features and applicable conformity documents for the proposed model.5. Xi Rui (Tianjin) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.Xi Rui (Tianjin) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. states that it has specialised in garage doors and industrial doors since 2008. According to its company profile, its factory covers approximately 18,000 square metres, and it introduced a fully automatic door-panel production line in 2023. Its published products include finger-safe garage door panels, American-style garage door panels, non-insulated panels and reinforced panels. The company reports an annual panel-production capacity of up to 400,000 square metres. This product focus is relevant to buyers sourcing garage door panels and comparing insulated and non-insulated constructions. Capacity figures and product specifications should be confirmed with current documentation before an order is placed.Where the Five Profiles Differ TodayThe five companies describe different combinations of product range, panel manufacturing, hardware and industrial-door capability. LIFTER's published information includes detailed panel dimensions, insulation data, spring specifications, industrial-door limits and stated commercial terms. Xufeng, Norton, Hengjie and Xi Rui also describe identifiable product ranges and manufacturing activities in their public profiles, but the available information is not uniform across every technical parameter.That difference matters when quotations are compared. A price per unit is meaningful only when panel thickness, core density, steel thickness, spring rating, hardware configuration and operating system are specified on a comparable basis. A 40 mm insulated sectional door and a single-layer garage door, for example, should not be treated as equivalent products merely because both are sold as garage doors.Five Documents Buyers Should RequestA standard document request can help buyers compare the five manufacturers and other potential suppliers consistently:. Product scope and applicable standards: A written statement identifying the model and relevant standard, such as ANSI/DASMA 102-2018 for sectional overhead doors or EN 13241-1 for applicable European projects.. Structural performance evidence: Test reports addressing the specified wind-load conditions, including the pressure difference tested where relevant.. Cycle and component evidence: Life-cycle information, counterbalance-system specifications and lifting-cable documentation appropriate to the proposed door.. Thermal documentation: Declared panel thickness, core density and U-value or R-value, supported by appropriate test data where thermal performance is claimed.. Capacity and delivery confirmation: The basis for quoted production capacity, confirmation of the manufacturing scope and the lead time for the required order quantity.For automatic systems, buyers should also request operator specifications, entrapment-protection details and applicable compliance documents. These are particularly important when a sectional door is supplied together with an electric opener.Market ImpactWith automatic mechanisms accounting for an estimated 61.5% of the market by mechanism in 2025, door construction and operator selection increasingly need to be considered together. A supplier able to provide consistent documentation for the garage door panel, springs, cables, hardware and operator can help importers simplify technical qualification and reduce uncertainty during installation.Replacement demand creates a related consideration. A garage door is a long-life building component, and its total cost extends beyond the original purchase price. Panel insulation, sealing, cycle life and the availability of replacement garage door springs, rollers, hinges and other hardware can influence long-term operating costs. For commercial and industrial users, opening frequency, door speed and resistance to the site's operating conditions also need to be included in the specification.Closing OutlookThe 2026 shortlist highlights five Chinese manufacturers with publicly described garage door or related door-system businesses. LIFTER Garage Door's published specifications provide a detailed starting point for evaluating insulated sectional doors, spring systems and industrial high-speed doors. Xufeng, Norton, Hengjie and Xi Rui offer additional product ranges covering sectional, rolling, insulated and industrial door applications.For international buyers, the next step is to match each supplier's current technical documentation to the intended application, installation conditions and destination-market requirements. Comparing equivalent configurations and confirming the relevant test reports, certification scope, capacity basis and delivery terms will provide a more reliable basis for supplier selection.

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Five Reputable Garage Door Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Door Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 06:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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