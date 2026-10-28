Sudhir Mishra Expresses Frustration As Airline Leaves His Luggage With 'Medicines And Essentials' Behind In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Sudhir Mishra on Wednesday expressed disappointment with an airline after his luggage was left behind in Delhi while he was travelling to Dharamshala. The filmmaker said all his medicines and essentials were in the bag and added that he was later informed that it would reach him via Chandigarh by evening.

Sudhir took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote:“I've come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi. Now I'm told it'll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag.”

The filmmaker said it was extremely frustrating for him.

He added:“Extremely disappointing and frustrating. @IndiGo6E.”

Sudhir started his career as an assistant director and scriptwriter in Kundan Shah's comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron in 1983. He later worked with Saeed Akhtar Mirza in Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! and with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in Khamosh.

Sudhir made his directorial debut in 1987 with the Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin for which he took home the National Film Award for Best First Film of a Director.

He then went on to make films including Main Zinda Hoon, Dharavi, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khoya Khoya Chand, Yeh Saali Zindagi and Inkaar.

Sudhir then wrote and directed Daas Dev starring Rahul Bhat and Richa Chaddha After this, he directed Hostages, an adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name. The filmmaker adapted Manu Joseph's award-winning novel Serious Men for which actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards.

His most recent work includes Afwaah. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul and Sumeet Vyas. The film was released on 5 May 2023.