J&K Police Arrest Main Accused In Rs 4.10 Crore Railway Job Fraud In Jammu

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 28 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police district said on Wednesday that they have arrested the main accused in the Rs 4.10 crore railway job fraud case.

A police statement said the main accused in the fraud, committed by promising jobs and a tender in the Railways and for the supply of drinking water bottles to Northern Railway, was arrested in Jammu on Tuesday.

“Efforts are now on to identify, trace and apprehend other suspects involved in the offence," the police said.

“A case under relevant sections of law was recently registered at the Channi Himmat police station in Jammu in connection with the fraud. During the course of the investigation, the main accused has been identified and arrested, who is presently in judicial custody. The investigation is focused on identifying the entire network involved, tracing the financial transactions and establishing the roles of other individuals associated with the fraud,” police said.

In view of the ongoing investigation, the identities of the persons involved are being withheld to maintain confidentiality and safeguard the integrity of the investigation.

The accused duped victims of roughly Rs 4.10 crore by falsely promising jobs through the Railway Board recruitment process and arranging fake supply tenders for drinking water bottles to Northern Railway.

In another similar fraud earlier, the Jammu Crime Branch registered an FIR against Abdul Razaq Tantray from Baramulla in July.

The accused collected money (via cash and bank transfers) from a complainant by promising a job in the Railway Department, providing forged documents like a roll-number slip and receipt to fake authenticity. The case is under active investigation by the Crime Branch Jammu.

In another scam in 2025 in Budgam district, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir filed a chargesheet in FIR No. 08/2025 before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Beerwah, Budgam.

The accused persons, including Abdul Hamid Sheikh (Beerwah), Adil Shah (Srinagar/Zewan), and Mufti Ghulam Hassan Kumar (Sopore/Beerwah), had issued forged appointment letters for railway jobs.

Investigations revealed that one of the complainants (Mufti Ghulam Hassan Kumar) was also actively involved in extracting money from other victims with fake job orders.

On February 8, 2025, the CBI registered the First Information Report (FIR) and booked Chief Engineer Sumeet Khajuria of Konkan Railways in a bribery case. The Chief Engineer was associated with the strategic USBRL project in Jammu and Kashmir.