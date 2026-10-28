Salman Khan's Sweet Hug For Little Fangirl Wins Hearts As He Signs Her Poster Card Viral Video

Salman Khan captivated audiences with a heartwarming interaction with a young fan at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai. A video of the actor embracing the girl, signing her poster, and planting a kiss on her forehead quickly went viral, garnering significant praise across social media platforms.

The touching exchange unfolded amidst stringent security measures at the event, which followed a recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. Khan also took the opportunity to address the paparazzi present, urging them to maintain respectful boundaries when photographing celebrities.

A Fan's Dream Fulfilled

The viral video captured the moment a young girl approached Salman Khan and asked for a hug. Khan warmly responded, "Sure, beta!", before obliging her request. This affectionate embrace set the tone for the heartwarming encounter. She then presented a poster for him to autograph, which he meticulously signed, leaving the fan with a truly cherished memory. Reports indicate that he even wrote a lengthy, personalised note alongside his signature, adding an extra layer of thoughtfulness to the interaction.

This tender interaction, which also saw Khan plant a gentle kiss on the girl's forehead, resonated widely online. Fans particularly lauded his affectionate gesture, highlighting his known fondness for children and demonstrating his accessibility despite his superstar status.

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Security and Paparazzi Concerns

The IIFA press conference, attended by various celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan, was marked by a visibly heightened level of security. This increased vigilance was a direct response to the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, underscoring the serious safety concerns that now sometimes surround public events featuring high-profile personalities. Despite the heavy presence of security personnel, Khan ensured the young fan could safely reach him for the interaction, showcasing his personal commitment to his admirers even in a high-stakes environment. His subsequent call for paparazzi to respect personal space and maintain appropriate boundaries further underscored the complex challenges celebrities face in managing their public image and personal safety during such engagements, particularly in an age of pervasive media coverage.