Hyderabad Police Inspector And Home Guard Arrested By Telangana ACB

Telangana ACB Arrests Police Personnel Over Bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has arrested the Inspector of Police and a Home Guard attached to a Police Station in Hyderabad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. According to the ACB, Inspector M. Kondal Rao the accused Officer 1 on October 27th 2026, was caught by the ACB, City Range-1 unit when he demanded an amount of Rs. 6,00,000/- and accepted the part payment of bribe amount of Rs.3,00,000/- from the complainant through (Accused officer 2) Abid Ali, Home Guard, Mirchowk P.S. for doing an official favor, i.e., "for closing the case registered against the complainant's father, avoid coercive action, and provide future support. A press release from the Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that the tainted bribe amount of Rs.3,00,000/- was recovered from the possession of the AO-2. Thus, the AO-1 & AO-2 performed their duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. Therefore, the AO-1 & AO-2 are being arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Nampally, for judicial remand. Further investigations into the case are currently underway, while the complainant's identity has been withheld for security reasons.

Recent Corruption Crackdowns in Telangana

Earlier in October, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana arrested two public servants associated with the PMKSY 2.0 Bhagirathipet Project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district for allegedly demanding illegal gratification from a contractor to process bills and allot further work. According to a statement by the ACB, the accused were identified as Satish Reddy, Project Officer, and Raju, Technical Officer, both associated with the PMKSY 2.0 Bhagirathipet Project. The case was registered on October 14, 2026, under Sections 7(a), 7(b) and 13(1)(b), read with Section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

According to the complaint, the officers allegedly demanded illegal gratification ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent of the bill amounts and threatened that pending bills would not be processed and further work would not be allotted unless the demanded amounts were paid. The complaint and verification conducted by the ACB indicated that a total of Rs 39,17,000 was transferred to various bank accounts and UPI accounts allegedly communicated by the accused. The complainant also furnished bank statements and WhatsApp chat records in support of the allegations. The ACB further stated that Satish Reddy allegedly demanded an additional 25 per cent of the amount relating to the seventh bill in connection with recording measurements of further works and processing pending bills. Both accused were arrested by the ACB's Warangal Range on October 22 and are being produced before the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Warangal for judicial remand. (ANI)

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