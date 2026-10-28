San Diego Islamic Center Locked Down After Threat; Police Seek SUV
(MENAFN) The Islamic Center of San Diego in California was locked down Tuesday as a precaution after a threat, and police urged the public to stay away from the area.
In a post on the social media platform X, the San Diego Police Department said: “The Islamic Center of San Diego is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” adding that officers were at the scene “to ensure everyone’s safety.” “Please avoid the area,” it added.
Police later issued a public safety alert asking residents to watch for a specific vehicle: “Be on the lookout for a 2015 gray Toyota 4Runner, New York license plate KGN3027. If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911 immediately.”
A local television broadcaster reported that the lockdown followed a threat. Senior leadership at the center then secured the premises and notified parents of children enrolled at its school.
In a post on the social media platform X, the San Diego Police Department said: “The Islamic Center of San Diego is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” adding that officers were at the scene “to ensure everyone’s safety.” “Please avoid the area,” it added.
Police later issued a public safety alert asking residents to watch for a specific vehicle: “Be on the lookout for a 2015 gray Toyota 4Runner, New York license plate KGN3027. If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911 immediately.”
A local television broadcaster reported that the lockdown followed a threat. Senior leadership at the center then secured the premises and notified parents of children enrolled at its school.
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