Contrivian Launches Lighthouse 2.0 to Orchestrate Enterprise Networks Across Fiber, 5G and LEO Satellite
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Version 2.0 delivers enterprise-scale network orchestration, active-active connectivity and intelligent traffic management across fiber, broadband, 5G and LEO satellite networks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – October 27, 2026 – Contrivian, a software-led technology company providing intelligent, mission-critical connectivity, has released Version 2.0 of its award-winning Contrivian Lighthouse™ software platform. The new release enables enterprises to manage and control fiber, broadband, 5G and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks through a single software platform. Lighthouse monitors WAN connections and manages traffic across active links, helping organizations maintain connectivity as network conditions change. Lighthouse keeps multiple connections active simultaneously and moves traffic away from impaired links, reducing reliance on traditional failover.
First launched in 2024, Contrivian Lighthouse™ won the Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for Communications Service Providers in the Americas. Version 2.0 builds on that foundation with five years of enterprise networking software development from Big Network. The combined technology extends Lighthouse from individual site performance management to enterprise-wide network orchestration.
“Enterprise networks span hundreds of sites, multiple carriers and different technologies. Traditional network management was never built for that complexity,” said Tom Daly, Principal Technologist at Contrivian. “Lighthouse separates network intelligence from the underlying infrastructure. It monitors every WAN connection in real time and keeps a carrier independent public IP address in place across all of them, so VPNs and applications stay connected no matter which network carries the traffic.”
Version 2.0 supports private point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networks, including Layer 2 Ethernet services across different carriers, with network segmentation and secure access between sites. A carrier-independent public IP address preserves VPNs and application sessions as traffic moves between networks. The platform also integrates with Starlink and other LEO providers to provide visibility into LEO satellite connectivity alongside terrestrial networks.
“From mining and energy to logistics, healthcare, government and defense, organizations depend on complex networks to run critical operations,” said Grant Kirkwood, Founder and CEO of Contrivian. “They need to protect sensitive data, keep applications running and manage infrastructure across hundreds of locations. We believe failover is failure. By the time a network fails over, your users have already felt the outage, your VPNs have dropped and your applications have stalled. Contrivian Lighthouse 2.0 keeps every link working at the same time, so there’s nothing to fail over to. We’re ending failover once and for all.”
Contrivian Lighthouse™ 2.0 is available now to enterprise and public sector customers. The software integrates with Contrivian NorthStar™ for network visibility and management, and Contrivian Constellation™ for multi-constellation LEO satellite services. Lighthouse 2.0 supports physical and virtual deployments across existing enterprise infrastructure and new locations.
Contrivian will show Lighthouse 2.0 in action during Failover Is Failure, a free live webinar on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET. In 45 minutes, Tom Daly and Grant Kirkwood will take a failover event apart stage by stage, explain why failover fails twice, and show how active-active connectivity keeps every session up. Registration is open at
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – October 27, 2026 – Contrivian, a software-led technology company providing intelligent, mission-critical connectivity, has released Version 2.0 of its award-winning Contrivian Lighthouse™ software platform. The new release enables enterprises to manage and control fiber, broadband, 5G and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks through a single software platform. Lighthouse monitors WAN connections and manages traffic across active links, helping organizations maintain connectivity as network conditions change. Lighthouse keeps multiple connections active simultaneously and moves traffic away from impaired links, reducing reliance on traditional failover.
First launched in 2024, Contrivian Lighthouse™ won the Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for Communications Service Providers in the Americas. Version 2.0 builds on that foundation with five years of enterprise networking software development from Big Network. The combined technology extends Lighthouse from individual site performance management to enterprise-wide network orchestration.
“Enterprise networks span hundreds of sites, multiple carriers and different technologies. Traditional network management was never built for that complexity,” said Tom Daly, Principal Technologist at Contrivian. “Lighthouse separates network intelligence from the underlying infrastructure. It monitors every WAN connection in real time and keeps a carrier independent public IP address in place across all of them, so VPNs and applications stay connected no matter which network carries the traffic.”
Version 2.0 supports private point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networks, including Layer 2 Ethernet services across different carriers, with network segmentation and secure access between sites. A carrier-independent public IP address preserves VPNs and application sessions as traffic moves between networks. The platform also integrates with Starlink and other LEO providers to provide visibility into LEO satellite connectivity alongside terrestrial networks.
“From mining and energy to logistics, healthcare, government and defense, organizations depend on complex networks to run critical operations,” said Grant Kirkwood, Founder and CEO of Contrivian. “They need to protect sensitive data, keep applications running and manage infrastructure across hundreds of locations. We believe failover is failure. By the time a network fails over, your users have already felt the outage, your VPNs have dropped and your applications have stalled. Contrivian Lighthouse 2.0 keeps every link working at the same time, so there’s nothing to fail over to. We’re ending failover once and for all.”
Contrivian Lighthouse™ 2.0 is available now to enterprise and public sector customers. The software integrates with Contrivian NorthStar™ for network visibility and management, and Contrivian Constellation™ for multi-constellation LEO satellite services. Lighthouse 2.0 supports physical and virtual deployments across existing enterprise infrastructure and new locations.
Contrivian will show Lighthouse 2.0 in action during Failover Is Failure, a free live webinar on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET. In 45 minutes, Tom Daly and Grant Kirkwood will take a failover event apart stage by stage, explain why failover fails twice, and show how active-active connectivity keeps every session up. Registration is open at
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