Jetour UAE and Medcare Hospitals Drove Breast Health Awareness Through ‘Drive with Purpose’ Pinktober Campaign

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — Elite Group Holding and Jetour UAE, in partnership with Medcare Hospitals, marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with “Drive with Purpose,” a month-long campaign aimed at raising awareness about breast health and encouraging women to prioritise regular screenings and early detection.



Running throughout October, the initiative brought together healthcare access, education, and community engagement through a series of activations designed to make conversations around breast health more accessible and relevant.



As part of the campaign, customers who booked a Jetour test drive throughout October received an exclusive discount on breast health screening packages at participating Medcare facilities.

Customers could avail of the discount at multiple Medcare locations, including Medcare Hospital branches on King Faisal Street and Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi Street in Sharjah, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, and Medcare Women & Children Hospital, encouraging them to take a more proactive approach to their health.



On 6 October, Breast Cancer Awareness Talk sessions were conducted across selected Jetour showrooms, providing attendees with professional guidance and practical information around breast health.



The sessions were led by a Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology Laparoscopic Surgeon from Medcare Women & Children Hospital, who shared insights on breast health awareness, regular screenings, and the importance of early detection.



The campaign concluded on 17 October with a special edition of the Jetour Owners Club, bringing together Jetour owners for an exclusive afternoon of wellness and relaxation at The Farm Al Barari, Dubai.



Designed around movement, wellness, and connection, the gathering featured a Breast Cancer Awareness Talk led by an expert oncologist, followed by a mat Pilates session. The activation brought together health, education, and wellbeing in an engaging and supportive setting.



Through “Drive with Purpose,” Elite Group Holding and Jetour UAE used their platforms, showrooms, and owner community to raise greater awareness about breast health and encourage women to prioritise regular screenings and early detection.

The campaign also reflected Jetour UAE’s broader commitment to building meaningful connections with its community through initiatives centred on awareness, wellbeing, and positive action.



About Jetour UAE

Jetour UAE, in exclusive partnership with Elite Group Holding, offers a growing range of SUVs designed around adventure, versatility, comfort, and modern mobility. The brand combines contemporary design, intelligent technology, and practical performance, catering to families, urban drivers, and customers seeking an elevated SUV experience in the UAE.



Jetour UAE’s current line-up includes models such as the G700, T2, T2 i-DM, T1, T1 i-DM, Dashing, X50, X70, and X70 Plus, supported by a growing sales and aftersales network across the UAE.





About Elite Group Holding

Headquartered in the UAE, Elite Group Holding is a leading automotive group whose portfolio includes Jetour, SOUEAST, Zenvo, The Elite Cars, and ART Elite. The group brings together automotive distribution, premium retail, leasing, and ownership solutions within an integrated mobility ecosystem.







This press release is issued through Arab Newswire — a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).





MENAFN28102026003267001793ID1111876891