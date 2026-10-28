Netanyahu Allies Open Door to Eisenkot as Israel Vote Deadlocks
(MENAFN) Two ultra-Orthodox parties aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled early Wednesday that they could work with the opposition, after exit polls left neither rival bloc with a parliamentary majority.
An unnamed official from Shas said the party could enter a government headed by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot at a later stage, on the condition that it accept the terms of a military conscription law, an Israeli commercial television channel reported. The official said Eisenkot should initially keep the ministerial posts Shas considers important vacant, and that the party might join later if a “reasonable” conscription law were introduced.
Yitzhak Goldknopf of the United Torah Judaism alliance also refused to rule out cooperating with Eisenkot’s bloc. Asked about the prospect in a radio interview, he said the question would go to senior religious authorities and that their ruling would determine the party’s stance, an Israeli news website reported.
On the other side of the divide, Democrats leader Yair Golan endorsed relying on Arab parties’ backing to assemble a majority capable of unseating Netanyahu. “Every Knesset member elected through a democratic and lawful process is a legitimate part of our political system,” Golan said, according to an Israeli daily newspaper. He added that if a democratic majority existed to replace the government, the opposition should act on it.
The exit polls remain split. A revised projection from the commercial television channel gave Netanyahu’s bloc 52 seats, Eisenkot’s bloc 49 and Arab parties 19. Updated polls from the country’s public broadcaster and a second commercial television channel put the two main blocs level at 51 seats apiece, with Arab parties on 18.
No projection gave either camp the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Turnout reached 77.7%, the highest since 1999, the Central Elections Committee said.
An unnamed official from Shas said the party could enter a government headed by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot at a later stage, on the condition that it accept the terms of a military conscription law, an Israeli commercial television channel reported. The official said Eisenkot should initially keep the ministerial posts Shas considers important vacant, and that the party might join later if a “reasonable” conscription law were introduced.
Yitzhak Goldknopf of the United Torah Judaism alliance also refused to rule out cooperating with Eisenkot’s bloc. Asked about the prospect in a radio interview, he said the question would go to senior religious authorities and that their ruling would determine the party’s stance, an Israeli news website reported.
On the other side of the divide, Democrats leader Yair Golan endorsed relying on Arab parties’ backing to assemble a majority capable of unseating Netanyahu. “Every Knesset member elected through a democratic and lawful process is a legitimate part of our political system,” Golan said, according to an Israeli daily newspaper. He added that if a democratic majority existed to replace the government, the opposition should act on it.
The exit polls remain split. A revised projection from the commercial television channel gave Netanyahu’s bloc 52 seats, Eisenkot’s bloc 49 and Arab parties 19. Updated polls from the country’s public broadcaster and a second commercial television channel put the two main blocs level at 51 seats apiece, with Arab parties on 18.
No projection gave either camp the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Turnout reached 77.7%, the highest since 1999, the Central Elections Committee said.
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