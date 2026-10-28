Gulf States Told to Brace for Post-Election Strike on Iran: Report
(MENAFN) Washington has warned several Gulf Arab states to prepare for a “short, intense military campaign” against Iran once the Nov. 3 midterm elections are over, a leading U.S. newspaper reported Tuesday, citing people briefed on the talks.
The warnings were delivered through diplomatic and military channels and add to mounting signs that the United States and Israel are preparing a fresh wave of heavy combat operations. The aim, according to the report, is to weaken Iran and force it back to the negotiating table.
Military preparations are already under way, the newspaper said, citing officials. A Patriot missile defense system is being shifted from Texas to the Middle East, and troops have been pulled from bases where they were exposed to attack. U.S. forces are also restocking munitions and readying bombers and fighter jets for strikes.
More firepower is on the way. An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join roughly 20 U.S. warships already in the region next month, the report said.
President Donald Trump has not made a final decision, but people familiar with his thinking said he is leaning toward a “large postelection attack” that could hit Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites.
The White House declined to comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist.” It added: “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,”
Trump offered a pointed hint at a campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday. “You’ll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don’t mind.”
He also claimed Iran’s capabilities had been crippled. “We obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury and defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise. And it will all end very soon,” he said.
“It could be over whenever I wanted it to be over,” he added.
Trump has previously said he will not attack Iran before the midterms.
The conflict began Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. A memorandum of understanding signed in June was meant to pave the way for a final peace deal, but it collapsed amid disputes that included navigation through the strait.
The warnings were delivered through diplomatic and military channels and add to mounting signs that the United States and Israel are preparing a fresh wave of heavy combat operations. The aim, according to the report, is to weaken Iran and force it back to the negotiating table.
Military preparations are already under way, the newspaper said, citing officials. A Patriot missile defense system is being shifted from Texas to the Middle East, and troops have been pulled from bases where they were exposed to attack. U.S. forces are also restocking munitions and readying bombers and fighter jets for strikes.
More firepower is on the way. An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join roughly 20 U.S. warships already in the region next month, the report said.
President Donald Trump has not made a final decision, but people familiar with his thinking said he is leaning toward a “large postelection attack” that could hit Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites.
The White House declined to comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist.” It added: “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,”
Trump offered a pointed hint at a campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday. “You’ll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don’t mind.”
He also claimed Iran’s capabilities had been crippled. “We obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury and defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise. And it will all end very soon,” he said.
“It could be over whenever I wanted it to be over,” he added.
Trump has previously said he will not attack Iran before the midterms.
The conflict began Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. A memorandum of understanding signed in June was meant to pave the way for a final peace deal, but it collapsed amid disputes that included navigation through the strait.
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