Putin Holds Ukraine Peace Talks with Finnish, Norwegian Leaders
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store following requests from Helsinki and Oslo, according to the Kremlin.
The discussion focused on possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, with the leaders considering Putin’s Oct. 21 meeting in St. Petersburg with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as separate discussions Stubb and Store held with Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo.
"The interlocutors welcomed the agreement reached to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November," the Kremlin said in its account of the call.
The statement added that the planned negotiations would address several issues, including security arrangements for Russia and Ukraine following a complete cessation of hostilities.
Putin outlined his assessment of developments on the battlefield and referred to what he described as the underlying causes of the conflict, according to the Kremlin.
"It was stressed that achieving a just, long-term peace is possible only with full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation," it said, while describing the approaches of the European Union and NATO as "confrontational."
The three leaders also exchanged views on security and stability across the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe.
The discussion focused on possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, with the leaders considering Putin’s Oct. 21 meeting in St. Petersburg with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as separate discussions Stubb and Store held with Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo.
"The interlocutors welcomed the agreement reached to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November," the Kremlin said in its account of the call.
The statement added that the planned negotiations would address several issues, including security arrangements for Russia and Ukraine following a complete cessation of hostilities.
Putin outlined his assessment of developments on the battlefield and referred to what he described as the underlying causes of the conflict, according to the Kremlin.
"It was stressed that achieving a just, long-term peace is possible only with full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation," it said, while describing the approaches of the European Union and NATO as "confrontational."
The three leaders also exchanged views on security and stability across the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe.
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