Saudi Forces Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Taif, Alerts Sound
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched toward the western Saudi city of Taif early Wednesday, as emergency alerts rang out in Jeddah and Yanbu.
Saudi Civil Defense later declared the all-clear in both cities but did not say what threat had triggered the warnings. The coalition’s statement offered no details on casualties or damage from the interception.
The attempted strike followed a separate incident in Riyadh, where debris from two Houthi ballistic missiles shot down by air defenses late Tuesday damaged a building, a construction project and a vehicle, according to Civil Defense. No casualties were reported.
Earlier Tuesday, the coalition said it had intercepted four drones and three ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom.
The attacks come as hostilities escalate between the Houthi group and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has led the military alliance against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other areas in 2014.
Saudi Civil Defense later declared the all-clear in both cities but did not say what threat had triggered the warnings. The coalition’s statement offered no details on casualties or damage from the interception.
The attempted strike followed a separate incident in Riyadh, where debris from two Houthi ballistic missiles shot down by air defenses late Tuesday damaged a building, a construction project and a vehicle, according to Civil Defense. No casualties were reported.
Earlier Tuesday, the coalition said it had intercepted four drones and three ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom.
The attacks come as hostilities escalate between the Houthi group and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has led the military alliance against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other areas in 2014.
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