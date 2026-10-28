Khamenei Insists Iran’s Conditions Must Be Met to End War
(MENAFN) Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tuesday that Tehran’s conditions must be fulfilled before the war can end, according to an official statement.
He made the remarks during a meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who provided an update on the country’s security environment and ongoing efforts to address challenges across several sectors.
Khamenei emphasized that any settlement must protect the rights and interests of the Iranian people, as well as those of what Tehran describes as the “resistance front.” He called for Iran’s stated requirements for ending the conflict with the United States to be met.
He also underscored the Supreme National Security Council’s role in overseeing state affairs, stressing the importance of coordination among political, economic, cultural and security institutions.
On national and regional security, Khamenei highlighted the strategic importance of managing the Strait of Hormuz and developing relations with neighboring countries on the basis of shared interests.
Rezaei briefed the supreme leader on the country’s current circumstances and measures being implemented to deal with ongoing difficulties, the statement said.
The comments come as diplomatic initiatives continue to seek an end to the conflict between Iran and the United States. Regional governments have been pursuing contacts aimed at facilitating negotiations and reducing tensions.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also continued consultations on regional security, including efforts to ease tensions and support a lasting settlement.
He made the remarks during a meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who provided an update on the country’s security environment and ongoing efforts to address challenges across several sectors.
Khamenei emphasized that any settlement must protect the rights and interests of the Iranian people, as well as those of what Tehran describes as the “resistance front.” He called for Iran’s stated requirements for ending the conflict with the United States to be met.
He also underscored the Supreme National Security Council’s role in overseeing state affairs, stressing the importance of coordination among political, economic, cultural and security institutions.
On national and regional security, Khamenei highlighted the strategic importance of managing the Strait of Hormuz and developing relations with neighboring countries on the basis of shared interests.
Rezaei briefed the supreme leader on the country’s current circumstances and measures being implemented to deal with ongoing difficulties, the statement said.
The comments come as diplomatic initiatives continue to seek an end to the conflict between Iran and the United States. Regional governments have been pursuing contacts aimed at facilitating negotiations and reducing tensions.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also continued consultations on regional security, including efforts to ease tensions and support a lasting settlement.
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